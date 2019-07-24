Friday, July 19
- Phillip Cima Girardo, 39, 2259 Blakes Fork Road, Williamsburg, operating on a suspended or revoked license; license to be in possession
- Dallas Ray Clifford, 46, 204 Lower Calloway Loop, Mount Vernon, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serve-out
- Scott M. Collett, 40, 89 Beachwood Drive, London, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), aggravated circumstances, first offense; no moped operators license; rear license not illuminated; improper equipment; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; careless driving; disregarding traffic light; reckless driving; one headlight
- Landon D. Collins, 31, 1516 Locust Grove Road, London, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); flagrant non-support; probation violation (for felony offense)
- Misty D. Collins, 26, 48 Damon Circle, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
- Melissa G Couch-Asher, 33, Hima, assault, domestic violence (no visible injury), fourth-degree
- Joella Dawn Dugger, 47, 88 Cain Road, Whitley City, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), aggravated circumstances, first offense; operating on a suspended license; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; careless driving
- Jason Bradley Eversole, 26, 103 Corn Cemetery Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
- Dewayne Thomas Farmer, 34, 208 Delmar Drive, Richmond, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serve-out
- Joshua Keith Grigsby, 29, 510 Caldwell Street, Corbin, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
- Shawn L Holt, 31, 435 Hensley, East Bernstadt, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); serving bench warrant for court
- Margie A. Ison, 62, PO Box 552, Kentucky, possession of a contained substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first offense
- Dillon W. Jackson, 18, 48 Damon Circle, London, improper registration plate; no moped operators license, two counts; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates
- David L. Madden, 33, 102 Jones Lane, East Bernstadt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), first offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; possession of marijuana
- David Michael McCauley, 49, EJ Lane, London, criminal trespassing, third-degree
- Marien Keith Prince, 59, 4220 Highway 229, London, terroristic threatening, third-degree
- Matthew W. Riggs, 34, Lily, theft by unlawful taking or disposition (more than $500 but less than $10,000); criminal mischief, first-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, firearm; serving warrant (for other police agency)
- Chasity J. Roop, 32, 379 Evergreen Road, Flat Lick, remand for drug court
- Ricky L. Vaughn, 35, 3322 Piney Grove Road, Somerset, possession of a contained substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first offense
- Charles W. Warfield, 50, 11 Green Street, Artemus, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serve-out
- Michael L. Watkins, 30, 415 Spring Street, serving bench warrant for court; public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Saturday, July 20
- David A. Hutton, 24, 170 Meadow Lark Circle, Corbin, fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree; resisting arrest; criminal mischief, first-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, automobile (more than $10,000 but less than $1 million); wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree; speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit; disregarding traffic light; failure to or improper signal; failure to wear seat belts; operating on a suspended or revoked license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), aggravated circumstances; reckless driving; improperly on the left side of road; failure to produce insurance card
- Jordan L. Mills, 20, 1010 McLure Bridge Road, London, assault (minor injury), fourth-degree
- Ronnie L. Whicker, 57, 275 Highway 490, East Bernstadt, non-payment of court costs/fees/fines
Sunday, July 21
- Shasta R. Cook, 36, 823 Engineer Street, Corbin, failure to appear
- Jacob W. Crook, 29, 4562 White Oak Road, Laurel, speeding 20 mph over the limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), aggravated circumstances, first offense; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); possession of marijuana; failure to wear seat belts
- Daryl W. Moron, 20, 102 Cecil Wyatt Road, Corbin, disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; resisting arrest
- Matthew Allen Quinlan, 30, 806 Horse Creek Road, Corbin, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense
- Aaron D. Rose, 42, 103 London Village, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense
- Rebecca L. Smith, 54, 104 Park Ridge Road, McKee, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense; possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle
- Randall A. Smith, 28, 104 Park Ridge Road, McKee, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), first offense
