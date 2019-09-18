Friday, September 13
Ronald D. Johnson, 43, 7 Helvetia Road London, serving bench warrant for court; no operators-moped license, two counts; no registration receipt, two counts; no registration plates, two counts; driving on DUI suspended license -- second offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order, two counts
Jerrica Asher, 32, 44 East J. Lane, London, serving bench warrant for court
James William Camp, Jr., 5504 Paulbett Drive, Jacksonville Florida, one headlight; improper use of left lane -- overtaking vehicle; violation part 395 Federal Safety Regulation -- hours of service for drivers; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of marijuana
Issac Shawn Grubbs, 34, 141 Burt Reams Road, London, drug court remand
Amara P. Creech, 32, 72 Molly Bend Spur, drug court remand
Rachel L. Smith, 31, 4670 Maple Creek Road, Williamsburg, drug court remand
Danya H.Winkler, 43, 322 Tackett Spur Road, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Anthony Wayne Hornsby, 40, 225 Wildcat Road, Manchester, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
John L. Schell, 50, 221 Pleasure View Road, London, receiving stolen property, under $10,000; possession of marijuana; criminal trespassing -- third-degree; trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds,) first offense; robbery, first-degree; assault, second-degree; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); persistent felony offender I
Joshua P. Baker, 25, 51 Shields Lane #3, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; serving bench warrant for court; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to wear seat belts; improper towing; improper equipment
Jason R. Taylor, 40, 74 PO Box, Ingram, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Willis Raymond Benway, 53, 2359 Locust Grove Road, Keavy, failure to wear seat belts; possession of firearm by convicted felon
Crystal Marie Stangeland, 36, 206 Cleveland, Kyle, Texas, promoting contraband -- second-degree; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/posses; speeding, 15 mph over limit; failure to give right of way to emergency stopped vehicle; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; possession of open alcohol beverage contained in motor vehicle prohibited; no operators-moped license; operating vehicle with expired operators license
Samantha J. Henson, 49, 225 Pearl, #39, Somerset, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/posses; possession of marijuana
Jarrod R. New, 43, 172 North Ridge Drive, Somerset, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of marijuana; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to or improper signal
John Lee Durham, 22, 155 Reverand Gene Young Road, Williamsburg, assault, second-degree -- domestic violence
Anthony D. Allen, 32, 2700 Slate Lick Church Road, London, driving on DUI suspended license -- second offense
Angus B. Cottone, 27, 40 Byrd Trailer Park, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence,) minor injury
Joseph C. Baughman, 35, 40 Byrd Trailer Park, London, fugitive from another state -- warrant required
Elexis L. Lawhorn, 30, 3100 Highway 30 Bypass Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Saturday, September 14
Christina R. Barger, 41, 4180 East Laurel Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense; no-operators-moped license
James Adam Peters, 34, 1016 Kelly Road, McKee, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); terroristic threatening, third-degree
David J. Casteel, 38, 88 McIntyre Road, Somerset, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Hayden Allen Laymons, 19, 516 Marlow Drive, Hixson, Tennessee, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Jayson Nathaniel Zane Hood, 19, 171 Oak Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Jason Allen North, 40, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Mindy N. Miller, 27, 4442 North US Highway 25, East Bernstadt, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Adam T. Edwards, 3025 West Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); reckless driving
Sunday, September 15
Daryl A. Mathews, 28, 741 East Lexington Street, Harrodsburg, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Dustin K. Smith, 24, 230 North Mill Street, London, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; reckless driving
Shaylee A. Burke, 23, 541 Herman Kirby Road, East Bernstadt, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)
Anthony D. Wilson, 35, 103 Court Lane, Lagrange (Oldham Court), non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
David Martin Junior, 34, 36 Wildwood Avenue, London, criminal mischief, third-degree; resisting arrest; menacing; disorderly conduct, second-degree
Keith N. Joseph, 55, 550 Old Richmond Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified
Amanda M. Calleja, 28, 45 Watkins Branch Road, East Bernstadt, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500
Jonathan Travis Florian, 21, 218 East Maple Street, Nicholasville, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); terroristic threatening, third-degree
Raymond Jackson, 57, 761 Cole Road, London, terroristic threatening, third-degree
John C. Jones, 36, 2228 Hopper Creek Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree
Larry E. Samples, 56, 107 Oak Hill Drive, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; possession of marijuana
Brett M. Asberry, 22, 2925 South Laurel Road -- Lot #16, London, disorderly conduct, second-degree
