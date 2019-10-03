Friday, September 27
Timothy R. Collett, 35, 51 Shields Lane, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree; assault, third-degree -- police officer or probation officer; menacing; criminal mischief, third-degree
Betty J. Tipton, 43, 305 Wick Hill Road, Manchester, no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; no operators-moped license; serving bench warrant for court
Jonathan R. Morgan, 39, 199 Sunrise Terrace, Hazard, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; non-support
Benjamin D. Quillen, 29, 1425 Auger Springs Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Sky L. Polly, 24, 1425 Auger Springs Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury
Michelle L. Ross, 45, 19 Central Avenue, Wulch, West Virginia, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
John E. Taylor, 51, 189 Travis Road, Bald Rock, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Silas M. Eaton, 53, 28 Campground School Road, London, operating vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; one headlight; serving bench warrant for court
Denver Pennington, 51, 69 David Hibbitts, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), no visible injury
Friday, September 28
Lance E. Williams, 32, 452 Delbert Hodge Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Anthony C. Dietrick, 54, 1656 Barbourville Street, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure to illuminate headlamps; careless driving; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt
John E. Taylor, 51, 189 Travis Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Jimmie D. Collins, 39, 48 Baker Lane, London, criminal trespassing -- second-degree; resisting arrest; possession of burglary tools; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); illegal possession of legend drug
Dustin L. Radford, 28, 63 Cherokee Lane, London, assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; promoting contraband -- second-degree
Garry Travis Sulfridge, 38, 872 Ridings Mitchell Creek Road, London, fraudulent use of a credit card, $500 or more but less than $10,000; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle -- first offense
Christopher W. Kirves, 34, 2700 Overton Road, IN, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; assault, first-degree; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; no registration plates
Benjamin Collins, 59, 447 Wise Owl Road, Keavy, assault, second-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place, (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second-degree
Debra K. Griffith, 52, 1981 Hightop Road, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500
Indika L. Sears, 29, 240 Mountain Crest Road, Manchester, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than two grams methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance); first offense
Jon Alfred Schell, 28, 710 West Virginia Avenue, assault, second-degree -- police officer; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first-offense; escape, third-degree; wanton endangerment -- first-degree - police officer; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest
Sunday, September 29
Charles Miracle, 65, 13 Appaloosa Trail, Corbin, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Ricky N. North, 54, 165 Echo Valley Road, Lily, disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; resisting arrest; serving bench warrant for court; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury
Terry W. Mullis, 36, 484 Burkhart Hallow Road, Woodbine, one headlight; no brake lights (passenger vehicles); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/posses; burglary, second-degree; receiving stolen property, under $10,000; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle -- second offense or more; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Larry G. Vanover Jr., 41, 3 Elm Street, Rockholds, serving violation warrant; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance); first offense; one headlight; license to be in possession
Verlon L. Miller, 63, 8873 Hunters Creek Drive, Jacksonville, Florida; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; careless driving; failure to produce insurance card
Brandon Perry Smith, 25, 491 Reams Lane, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; one headlight; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.