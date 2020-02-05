Jan. 31
Brandie L. Pennington, 23, 40 B. Sunrise Trail, Somerset, theft by deception -- including cold checks
Kayla H. Grigsby, 25, 805 Engineer Street, Corbin, receiving stolen property, under $10,000; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense
Lindsey B. Smith, 30, 299 Sublimity School Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Ricky Joe King, 54, 3478 South Laurel, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; no registration plates
Connie Joe Simpson, 40, 96 Danielle Street, London, serving bench warrant for court
Regina A. Griffie, 50, 48 Byrd Trailer Park, London, terroristic threatening, third-degree; menacing
Kenneth G. Logan, 45, 152 Hobert Lane, Barbourville, serving bench warrant for court
James M. Bundy, 29, 221 Third Street, Manchester, serving bench warrant for court; criminal trespassing -- third-degree
Letha S. Jones, 41, 1157 North KY 11, Cannon, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; fleeing or evading police, second-degree
Ryan R. Boes, 37, 58 Dees Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second-degree
Joseph Ryan Baker, 46, 381 Topton Road, London, driving on DUI-suspended license -- first offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; improper registration plate; no registration receipt
Kelli M. Hyde, 26, 1583 East Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) first offense
Feb. 2
Jimmy Wayne Sizemore, 42, 39 Walker Branch Road, Hazard, operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense
Doyle R. Carter, 46, 2647 Taylor School Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Wesley Keith Croley Jr., 32, 7200 904 Highway, Williamsburg, operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to wear seat belts; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Bennie L. King, 47, 6840 Highway 92 East, Williamsburg, theft by deception -- including cold checks, under $10,000, seven counts; persistent felony offender I; theft of identity of another without consent; forgery, first-degree, four counts
Derek N. Jones, 57, 946 Somerset Road, London, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; possession of a controlled substance, first-degree, second offense
Douglas Lee Miller, 35, 42 Judy Lane, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; serving bench warrant for court
Deanna Poeck, 29, 1891 Fariston Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; criminal trespassing -- third-degree; fugitive from another state -- warrant required
Harless Von Barton Jr., 53, 4949 London Dock Road, London, failure to illuminate headlamps; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) third offense
Matthew A. Mullins, 30, 105 Corn Cemetery Road, London, strangulation, second-degree
Jack Ray Crain, 67, 87 Wells Drive, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) first offense
Robert Earl Lee Burkhart, 22, 101 Kentucky Hollow Road, London, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Anthony W. Barnett, 36, 191 Brush Creek Circle, Orlando, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto -- $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; menacing; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Bonnie Lynn Lewis, 45, 3210 Bee Creek Road, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) second offense; failure to dim headlights; operating on suspended or revoked operators license
Kristopher L. Engle, 38, 302 Helvetia Road North, London, serving bench warrant for court
Jason E. Moon, 44, 1752 Laurel Lake Road North, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, (first and second offenses)
Charles M. Lewis, 49, 705 Drexel Street, Nashville, Tennessee, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense
Jeremy M. Napier, 39, 165 Dan Bowling Road, London, serving bench warrant for court; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.