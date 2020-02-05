Jan. 31

Brandie L. Pennington, 23, 40 B. Sunrise Trail, Somerset, theft by deception -- including cold checks

Kayla H. Grigsby, 25, 805 Engineer Street, Corbin, receiving stolen property, under $10,000; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense

Lindsey B. Smith, 30, 299 Sublimity School Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Ricky Joe King, 54, 3478 South Laurel, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; no registration plates

Connie Joe Simpson, 40, 96 Danielle Street, London, serving bench warrant for court

Regina A. Griffie, 50, 48 Byrd Trailer Park, London, terroristic threatening, third-degree; menacing

Kenneth G. Logan, 45, 152 Hobert Lane, Barbourville, serving bench warrant for court

James M. Bundy, 29, 221 Third Street, Manchester, serving bench warrant for court; criminal trespassing -- third-degree

Letha S. Jones, 41, 1157 North KY 11, Cannon, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; fleeing or evading police, second-degree

Ryan R. Boes, 37, 58 Dees Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second-degree

Joseph Ryan Baker, 46, 381 Topton Road, London, driving on DUI-suspended license -- first offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; improper registration plate; no registration receipt

Kelli M. Hyde, 26, 1583 East Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) first offense

Feb. 2

Jimmy Wayne Sizemore, 42, 39 Walker Branch Road, Hazard, operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense

Doyle R. Carter, 46, 2647 Taylor School Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)

Wesley Keith Croley Jr., 32, 7200 904 Highway, Williamsburg, operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to wear seat belts; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

Bennie L. King, 47, 6840 Highway 92 East, Williamsburg, theft by deception -- including cold checks, under $10,000, seven counts; persistent felony offender I; theft of identity of another without consent; forgery, first-degree, four counts

Derek N. Jones, 57, 946 Somerset Road, London, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; possession of a controlled substance, first-degree, second offense

Douglas Lee Miller, 35, 42 Judy Lane, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; serving bench warrant for court

Deanna Poeck, 29, 1891 Fariston Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; criminal trespassing -- third-degree; fugitive from another state -- warrant required

Harless Von Barton Jr., 53, 4949 London Dock Road, London, failure to illuminate headlamps; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) third offense

Matthew A. Mullins, 30, 105 Corn Cemetery Road, London, strangulation, second-degree

Jack Ray Crain, 67, 87 Wells Drive, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) first offense

Robert Earl Lee Burkhart, 22, 101 Kentucky Hollow Road, London, serving bench warrant for court, two counts

Anthony W. Barnett, 36, 191 Brush Creek Circle, Orlando, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto -- $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; menacing; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess

Bonnie Lynn Lewis, 45, 3210 Bee Creek Road, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) second offense; failure to dim headlights; operating on suspended or revoked operators license

Kristopher L. Engle, 38, 302 Helvetia Road North, London, serving bench warrant for court

Jason E. Moon, 44, 1752 Laurel Lake Road North, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, (first and second offenses)

Charles M. Lewis, 49, 705 Drexel Street, Nashville, Tennessee, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense

Jeremy M. Napier, 39, 165 Dan Bowling Road, London, serving bench warrant for court; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license

