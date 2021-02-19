Jan. 19
• Natalie J. Hermosillo, 56, 1140 Viking Drive, Knoxville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Lashamba K. Lyttle, 44, 120 Circle Drive, Danville, Ky., first-degree criminal trespass
• Jessica Denise Lewis-Reams, 40, 2070 Hwy. 3630, Tyner, Ky., serving parole violation warrant; flagrant non-support; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; license to be in possession
• Billy D. Wilder, 46, 65 Boardwalk Circle, London, serving parole violation warrant; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Virgil Lamar Keaton, 28, 3319 Sunset Avenue, Knoxville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Diallo Sekou Peacock, 26, 2148 Dich Street., Flushing, Mich., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jacob K. Slusher, 29, 17 Magnet Hollow Road, Pineville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Christopher Shane Forester, 40, 8332 Trundil Road, Knoxville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Daniel Casimir Vasquez, 52, 702 Bon Street, Lenoir City, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• James Douglas Veysey, 50, 4628 Markwood Road, Loudon, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Tyler Brandon Henry, 32, 1504 Main Street, White Pine, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Jan. 20
• Kenneth C. Tolliver, 58, 403 Ely Station Road, Flat Lick, Ky., speeding 13 mph over limit; failure to or improper signal; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of marijuana; possession of handgun by convicted felon
• Austin J. White, 25, 5854 Cumberland Falls Hwy., Corbin, third-degree terroristic threatening; second-degree disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
• Vila Nounay, 33, 1057 South Seminole Drive., Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Michael Dusenberry, 58, 2183 Sally's Branch Road, London, failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; license to be in possession; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; probation violation for felony offense
Jan. 21
• Shana M. Shoemake, 27, 105 South Hill St., London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense; second-degree disorderly conduct' resisting arrest; menacing; third-degree assault, police officer or probation officer; third-degree criminal mischief
• John William Mitchell II, 37, 214 Northland Drive, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances, first offense; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to or improper signal; careless driving; improper equipment; disregarding traffic control device - traffic light; rear license not illuminated
• Michael D. Holt, 34, 20 Evans Lane, East Bernstadt, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol, two counts
• Kevin Antwon Allen, 35, P.O. Box 296, Widner, Ariz., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jason Thomas Gay, 42, 931 Dreyfres Road, Berea, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Joseph R. Helton, 26, 183 Barton Road, Lily, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500, two counts; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 20 but under 120 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense
• Christopher Ryan Caldwell, 27, 85 Monhollen Drive, Corbin, first-degree assault
• Kody Wayne Mullins, 19, 377 East Hwy. 552, Lily, promoting minor (under age 16) in sex performance; prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure minor/peace officer regarding sex offenses; possess/view matter portraying sexual performance by minor
• Damitress Z. Heilman, 20, 210 South Beech St., Oxford, Ohio, possession of marijuana; receiving stolen property under $10,000; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Sheena J. Snow, 34, 146 Park Street, Grove City, Penn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Jan. 22
• Aaron J. Asher, 36, 39 Beckey Lane, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified
• Eric W. Spencer, 27, 400 North Hill St., London, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; endangering the welfare of a minor
• Brittany L. Obrien, 27, 234 So. Myrtle Street, Jellico, Tenn., second-degree possession controlled substance, first offense
• William Herbert Cain, 66, 214 Ada Avenue, Shelbyville, Ky., operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/controlled substances, aggravated circumstances, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• Christopher A. Rolls, 36, 1016 Louis Road, Winston, N.C., first-degree robbery; resisting arrest; public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol
Jan. 23
• Autumn M. Martin, 25, 10918 Barbourville Road, Barbourville, public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol; theft of services; giving officer false identifying information
• Michael J. Caldwell, 32, 80 Dogwood Trail, London, second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; fraudulent use of credit card after reported lost/stolen, under $500 within 6 months; parole violation for technical violation
Jan. 24
• Tawana Renee Phelps, 49, 5890 West Laurel Road, London, one headlight; rear license not illuminated; no registration plates, two counts; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card
• Isaiah N. Howard, 25, 75 Robert E. Cox Road, Corbin, distribution of obscene matter to minors, first offense; second-degree sexual abuse; distribution of obscene matter, one unit of matter; fugitive from another state, misdemeanor
• Michael A. Nakonechny, 38, 1910 South Main St., Corbin, theft of motor vehicle registration plate; improper registration plate; no registration plates; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; obstructed vision and/or windshield; improper equipment; license to be in possession; serving parole violation warrant
• Ashley G. Cole, 36, 15 Appaloosa Trail, Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Brian L. Durham, 42, 2415 KY 3434, East Bernstadt, no operator's/moped license; no registration receipt; no registration plates; license to be in possession; unapproved or no eye protective device, motorcycle; failure to issue insurance card; failure to or improper signal; no tail lamps; failure to comply with helmet law, 0-21 years of age; second-degree burglary
• Sonia C. Tindell, 52, 1664 Barbourville St., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; third-degree criminal trespassing; third-degree criminal mischief; serving bench warrant for court
• Joseph L. Faris, 36, 301 Mill Street, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
Jan. 25
• Ronnie Lee Miller, 44, 5656 Hwy. 421, Manchester, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Billie Ray Kilburn, 55, 541 McCracken Lane, East Bernstadt, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; second-degree criminal trespassing
• Sharrell D. McDonald, 40, 463 Swan Lake Road, Barbourville, flagrant non-support
Jan. 26
• Jeffrey Daniel Kelly, 30, 197 Palomino Trail, Corbin, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, second or greater offense; trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence; possession of handgun by convicted felon; endangering the welfare of a minor
• Phillip J. Newsome, 42, 171 Foley Road, Corbin, driving on DUI-suspended license, second offense; careless driving; operating motor vehicle/motorcycle functioning without ignition interlock device
• George E. Patrick, 64, P.O. Box 389, 279 Long Branch Road, Arjay, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Ernesto Valdes Cardoso, 29, 8450 Gate Parkway, Jacksonville, Fla., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jason Q. Tapplin, 32, 3221 Barth Street, Flintstone, Mich., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• John Q. Howard, 25, 623 Corn Cemetery Road, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Crystal Gail Wilson, 42, 103 Rogers Road, Corbin, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses; failure to illuminate head lamps; failure to or improper signal; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to wear seat belts; improper equipment
Jan. 27
• Richard L. Shadwick, 68, 10956 Eustice Road, Soddy Daisy, Tenn., operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/controlled substances, aggravated circumstances, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; failure to produce insurance card; reckless driving
• Riley Lynn Baker, 19, 504 Grissom Street, Columbia, Ky., tampering with physical evidence; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Charles Vernon Sizemore, 54, South Hwy. 421, Manchester, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Jan. 28
• Shawn C. Barnes, 39, 6284 Slate Lick Road, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; resisting arrest; tampering with physical evidence; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, first offense; possession of handgun by convicted felon
• John R. Scroggins, 32, 109 West 10th Street, London, trafficking controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree wanton endangerment
• Steven W. Helton, 36, 233 Hanes Baker Road, London, possession controlled substance; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; third-degree burglary; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
