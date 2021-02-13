Jan. 19
• Richard Travis Francione, 38, 156 Pepperhill Apts., London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; third-degree terroristic threatening; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Natalie J. Hermosillo, 56, 1140 Viking Drive, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Sam D. Hodge, 45, 62 Hemlock Drive, London, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; improper registration plate; no registration receipt; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; obstructed vision and/or windshield
• Lashamba K. Lyttle, 44, 120 Circle Drive, Danville, first-degree criminal trespass
• Jessica Denise Lewis-Reams, 40, 2070 Hwy. 3630, Tyner, Ky., serving parole violation warrant; flagrant non-support; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; license to be in possession
• Billy D. Wilder, 46, 65 Boardwalk Circle, London, serving parole violation warrant; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Virgil Lamar Keaton, 27, 3319 Sunset Avenue, Knoxville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Diallo Sekou Peacock, 26, 2148 Dich Street, Flushing, Mich., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jacob K. Slusher, 29, 17 Magnet Hollow Road, Pineville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Christopher Shane Forester, 40, 8332 Trundil Road, Knoxville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Brian Keith Walker, 33, 1200 West Parkway, Knoxville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Daniel Casimir Vasquez, 52, 702 Bon Street, Lenoir City, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• James Douglas Veysey, 50, 4628 Markwood Road, Loudon, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Tyler Brandon Henry, 32, 1504 Main Street, White Pine, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Bunmi Paul Adeoye, 32, address unknown, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Jan. 20
• Daniel Isaac Messer, 41, 55 Cross St., Woodbine, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Kenneth C. Tolliver, 58, 403 Ely Station Rd., Flat Lick, Ky., speeding 13 mph over limit; failure to or improper signal; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of marijuana; possession of handgun by convicted felon
• Robbie B. Baker, 42, 299 Steven Lane, Williamsburg, second-degree burglary; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
• Steve James Turbeville, 39, 1627 Hwy. 82, Winder, Ga., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Austin J. White, 25, 5854 Cumberland Falls Hwy., Corbin, third-degree terroristic threatening; second-degree disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Vila Nounay, 33, 1057 South Seminole Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Michael Dusenberry, 58, 2183 Sally’s Branch Road, London, failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; license to be in possession; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; probation violation for felony offense
Jan. 21
• Shana M. Shoemake, 37, 105 South Hill Street, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense; second-degree disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; menacing; third-degree assault, police officer or probation officer; third-degree criminal mischief
• John William Mitchell, 37, 214 Northland Drive, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances, first offense; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to or improper signal; careless driving; improper equipment; rear license not illuminated
• Michael D. Holt, 34, 20 Evans Lane, East Bernstadt, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol, two counts
• Kevin Antwon Allen, 35, P.O. Box 296, Widner, Ariz., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Donald Jessee Wilder, 23, 330 Campbell Drive, Bean Station, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• David Michael Garber, 53, 285 Independence, Kingsport, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jason Thomas Gay, 42, 931 Dreyfres Road, Berea, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Randy R. Collins, 37, 2651 Lily Road, Lily, fourth-degree assault, child abuse; second-degree strangulation; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to wear seat belts
• Joseph R. Helton, 26, 183 Barton Road, Lily, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500, two counts; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; third-degree trafficking controlled substance, over 20 but under 120 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense
• Michael J. Flannelly, 25, 8955 South U.S. 25-W, Williamsburg, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; third-degree criminal trespassing
• Abraham P. Flannelly, 25, 8955 South U.S. 25-W, Williamsburg, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; third-degree criminal trespassing; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Christopher Ryan Caldwell, 27, 85 Monhollen Drive, Corbin, first-degree assault
• Kody Wayne Mullins, 19, 377 East Hwy. 552, Keavy, promoting a minor (under age 16) in sex performance; prohibited use of electronic communications system to procure minor/peace officer regarding sex offenses; possess/view matter portraying sexual performance by a minor
• Damitress Z. Heilman, 20, 210 South Beech St., Oxford, Ohio, possession of marijuana; receiving stolen property under $10,000; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Sheena J. Snow, 34, 146 Park Street, Grove City, Pa., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Michelle Jean Johnson, 26, 1624 Wallace St., Knoxville, Tenn., operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances, second offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to wear seat belts; no operator’s/moped license; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; resisting arrest; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, first offense; disregarding stop sign; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; possession of marijuana
