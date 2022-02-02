Jan. 23
• Casey J. Clark, 28, 220 South Walnut St., Wilmore, KY - theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting
• Wilford Jackson Jr., 50, 868 McWhorter Road, London - theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting; failure to appear; third-degree criminal trespassing; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Murilyn F. Bowling , 48, 1678 Barbourville St., London - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
Jan. 24
• Molly V. Tuttle, 23, 610 Taylor St., Carrolton, KY - operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, first offense; resisting arrest; license to be in possession; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Hollie D. Adkins, 34, 791 Hedden Flats Road, Corbin - federal charges pending
• Ronald E. Fox, 32, 2521 Woodbine Avenue, Knoxville, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jonathan L. Carpenter, 27, 356 Kay Lane, Lily - failure to wear seat belts; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates; no registration receipt; obstructed vision and/or windshield; improper equipment; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $1,000 but under $10,000; theft by deception - include cold checks; first-degree burglary; third-degree criminal mischief
• Brandon L. Evans, 31, 7 Southwind St., London - drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; fourth-degree assault, dating violence, minor injury
• Figel Guy Rhea, 51, 701 Oak Drive, Elizabethton, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Jan. 25
• Joe T. Huber, 43, 152 Hwy. 1376-E East Bernstadt - failure to produce insurance card
• Regina Lee Neal, 37, 1025 East Hwy. 1376, East Bernstadt - first-degree robbery
• William Jennings Francis, 41, 70 Irvine St., East Bernstadt - first-degree robbery; flagrant non-support
• Jeffery L. Paradise, 32, 231 South Hwy, 1233, Corbin - first-degree fleeing and evading police, in motor vehicle; flagrant non-support; first-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; rear license not illuminated; murder - police officer
• Sherry Deann Baker, 44, 118 Dug Ridge Road, Kingston, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Bradley Payton Hefner, 40, 822 Nicky Drive, Seymour, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jimmy Ray Gordon, 38, 2319 Chapman Hwy., Sevierville, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Jan. 26
• Sara Dale Spoonamore, 32, 8713 South Wilderness, Livingston, KY - probation violation for technical violation
• James Bradley Burke, 38, PO Box 338, Middlesboro, KY - failure to comply with sex offender registration, second or greater offense
• Doltin T. Brock, 24, 850 Bypass Road, Winchester - failure to appear
• Salvatore F. Ciro II, 49, 101 Richmond Avenue, Nicholasville - second-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Jimmy H. Muncy, 42, 33233 Hwy. 421, Bear Branch, KY - serving bench warrant for court
• Billie Ray Kilburn, 56, 541 McCracken Lane, East Bernstadt - theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to notify address change to Dept. of Transportation
• Chelsea D. Graham, 31, 746 Mt. Zion Road, East Bernstadt - theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting; failure to appear
Jan. 27
• Jalen R. Pasley, 29, 7602 Greenwood Place, Louisville - speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; first-degree fleeing or evading police, in motor vehicle; careless driving; reckless driving; first-degree wanton endangerment; second-degree wanton endangerment - police officer; federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Felicia A. Smith, 24, 131 Miller Lane, London - fraudulent use of a credit card
• William G. Woods, 55, 131 Cotton Road, Corbin - abused or neglected child - UJC
• Kristen L. Hoke, 36, 135 Little Drive, London - first-degree disorderly conduct; menacing; resisting arrest; third-degree assault - police officer or probation officer; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Jason William Graves, 43, address unknown - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Damion E. Knox, 36, 5910 Bishop, Detroit, MI - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Ronald Jay Speller, 56, 700 Pamunkey River Court, Chespeke, VA - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• David Michael Combs, 34, 808 Helvetia Road, London - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; speeding 26 mph or more over limit; resisting arrest; menacing; no operator's/moped license; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; first-degree wanton endangerment; first-degree fleeing or evading police, in motor vehicle; obstructed vision and/or windshield; reckless driving; careless driving; inadequate silencer (muffler); improper start from parked position; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
• Keith Lay, 44, 4213 Rough Creek Road, London - violation not stated
• William Ray Hall, 42, 811 Hancock Avenue, Corbin - fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury'
• Dustin Howard Bice, 29, 234 London Avenue, Corbin - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Alicia Grace Doan, 25, 1118 Frankfort School Road, Corbin - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jose Antonio Ortuno, 35, Monarch Mountain, ME - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
