Jan. 6
• Steve Garland, 60, P.O. Box 22, Cannon, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• James Alan Mann, 40, 611 Main St., Paris, Ky., public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol; failure to wear seat belts; communication device violation, first offense; no registration receipt; failure to or improper signal; rear license not illuminated; failure to produce insurance card; reckless driving; improper equipment
• Jason Wagers, 39, 357 Henson Hollow Rd., Manchester, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury
• Amy N. Fultz, 32, 63 Southwind St., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Angline N. Duncan, 40, 8803 Corrytone Rd., Corrytone, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Dustin W. Wyrick, 36, 556 Bull Run Rd., Luttrell, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Dillon D. Beeler, 29, 436 Bellview Rd., Washington, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Darius Darvell Wright, 28, 1721 Adams Rd., Flint, Mich., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Patrick J. Williams, 36, 247 Circle Dr., Clinton, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Jan. 7
• Tabitha Kay Hedquist, 38, 56 Hopewell Church Rd., Corbin, second-degree disorderly conduct; menacing; resisting arrest
• Terry L. Baker, 62, 104 Robinson Rd., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; first-degree promoting contraband
• Ryan A. Helton, 34, 208 West South St., Belton, Ohio, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of marijuana
• Heather R. Huskey, 22, 330 Smithbend Rd., Rockholds, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of marijuana; first-degree promoting contraband
• Jeffrey D. Philpot, 47, 208 South Archer St., Woodbine, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, two counts; probation violation for technical violation; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• Roy L. Rydholm, 62, 220 East 4th St., London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, third or greater offense in 12 months
• Jeffrey Shane Dixon, 32, 363 Woodock Rd., Blackey, Ky., theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto, $500 or more but under $10,000; second-degree criminal trespassing; menacing; resisting arrest; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; possession of marijuana; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree bail jumping
• Sarah A. Stokes, 37, 105 Mahan Ave., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, $500 or more but under $10,000• David F. Stewart Jr., 47, 71 Copley Rd., Lily, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; failure to appear
• Timothy Dale Lewis, 49, 1840 Old Salem Rd., London, second-degree assault; first-degree wanton endangerment; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license reckless driving; menacing; first-degree promoting contraband
Jan. 8
• Justin T. Anders, 32, 1656 London Dock Rd., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Wanda L. Minton, 59, 71 Brown Lane, London, remanded from drug court
• Kemuel A. Israel, 29, 297 Spider Creek Rd., Corbin, remanded from drug court
• Rebecca E. Mullins, 27, 187 Woodland Court, Keavy, remanded from drug court
• Jeffery L. Henderson, 32, 56 Howser St., Corbin, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; flagrant non-support
• Andrew David Jackson, 34, 454 Hanes Baker Rd., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Alissa W. Bryant, 40, 275 Cornett Rd., Corbin, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; second-degree possession controlled substance, first offense
• Jonathon Tyler Sizemore, 21, 392 Slate Ridge Rd., Lily, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Shane C. Botkins, 45, 110 River Bend Rd., London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Aaron Scott Roark, 37, 1581 Bailey Hollow Rd., Gray, Ky., one headlight; no operator’s/moped license; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; second-degree criminal mischief
• Harley David Byington, 49, 320 North Roger St., Rogersville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Douglas Wayne House, 51, 21 Hammock Rd., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
Jan. 9
• Freddy Wayne Scalf Jr., 29, Star Hill Rd., East Bernstadt, murder
• Gary R. Jones, 60, 9 Roosevelt St., Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
Jan. 11
• Christopher N. Elkins, 34, 79 Bethel Hill, East Bernstadt, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; flagrant non-support; probation violation (for technical violation)
• Corey Michael King, 19, 2540 Laurel Lake Road North, London, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, third offense; failure to dim headlights; disregarding stop sign; rear license not illuminated; driving on DUI-suspended license, second offense; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Tami Jo Couch, 37, 682 Upper Chloe Creek, Pikeville, flagrant non-support; serving bench warrant for court, two counts
• Dontae A. Thompson, 36, 900 Apple St., Greenville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Bryson A. Woods, 21, 7512 Nichols Road, Knoxville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Ryan C. Morgan, 36, 124 Hunters Trace, London, possession of firearm by convicted felon; fourth-degree assault, no visible injury; menacing; resisting arrest; second-degree disorderly conduct; first-degree wanton endangerment
Jan. 12
• James F. Tankersley, 43, 66 Timberland Point, Lily, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; failure to produce insurance card; improper equipment; improper registration plate; no registration plate; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Belve Jackson Jr., 55, 26 Lakeview Road, East Bernstadt, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; second-degree wanton endangerment, police officer; cultivate in marijuana, under 5 plants, first offense; serving bench warrant for court; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Tracy M. Eversole, 44, 82 Hacker Saw Mill Road, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; second-degree criminal trespassing; third-degree possession of controlled substance, drug unspecified
• Jacob T. Troxell, 29, 139 CK Lewallen Drive, Oneida, Tenn., speeding 21 mph over limit; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to produce insurance card; first-degree possession of controlled substances, methamphetamine, first offense
• Billy E. Brewer, 24, 520 Ward Cemetery Road, Corbin, second-degree possession of controlled substance, first offense
• William W. Miracle, 40, 350 Casey Road, Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; third-degree criminal trespassing; third-degree criminal mischief
Jan. 13
• Larry Crit Couch, 36, 101 Ruggle Street, Barbourville, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, second offense; disregarding stop sign; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; drug paraphernalia
• Anthony L. Lipps, 38, 153 Lipps Branch Road, Manchester, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Darrel G. Anger, 29, 1693 East Hwy. 1376, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, second offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspected or revoked operator's license
• Mack E. Jones, 39, 284 Maple Grove Road, Williamsburg, possession of handgun by convicted felon; license to be in possession; no registration plates, two counts; failure to notify address change to Dept. of Transportation
• Mitchell I. Smith, 32, 300 Reams Lane, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; first-degree strangulation; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Wilford Jackson, 48, 868 McWhorter Road, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Natasha Dallesha Rouse, 26, 50 Byrd Trailer Park, London, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
