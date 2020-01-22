Jan. 14
Tori N. Grubb, 26, 205 West Dixie Street, London, endangering the welfare of a minor
Clinton D. Henson, 41, 123 Valley Lane, London, operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; failure to or improper signal
Robert C. Hill, 38, 123 Valley Lane, London, theft by deception -- includes cold checks, under $10,000
Steven Wade Williams, 44, 326 Rivera Lane, London, license to be in possession
Crystal Henson, 34, 159 Tolby Hollow Road, Manchester, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Robert W. Brummett, 31, 31 John Cast Road, Annville, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense
Joshua M. Smith, 32, 313 West Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court
Dennis Jimmy Bell, 21, 2136 Sinking Creek Road, London, wanton endangerment -- first-degree
Thomas B. Asher, 29, 81 Sizemore Road, London, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; no operators-moped license; license to be in possession; disregarding traffic-controlled DEV-traffic light
Heather V. Moore, 36, 239 Lowell Powell Road, Williamsburg, disorderly conduct, second-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Patrick A. Sizemore Jr., 26, 400 Byble Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Bobby W. Jones, 32, 1009 Moore Hill Avenue, Corbin, serving parole violation warrant; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Jeremy Lief Wilson, 28, 1275 Rooks Branch Road, London, operating on suspended or revoked operators license; no registration receipt; false statement in registration application; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first-offense; improper or no windshield; failure to wear seat belts; obstructed vision and/or windshield
Jamie Lea Warfield, 36, 3311 Highway 6, Barbourville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; serving bench warrant for court
Robert W. Brummett, 31, 31 John Cast Road, Annville, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense
Jan. 15
April Michelle Kirby, 46, 200 Tyler Trail, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Kyle Dewayne Robinson, 32, 410 Robinson Woods Road, East Bernstadt, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second-degree
Bessie G. Bond, 37, 390 Boston Terrier Lane, Flat Lick, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, two counts; serving bench warrant for court; failure to report change in order to receive benefits
Michael N. Jones, 41, 612 Hooppole Creek Road, London, remanded from court
Paule Anthony Fuller, 43, 5961 Quail Run Court, Indianapolis, Indiana, fugitive (warrant not required)
Jimmy D. Lewis, 35, 1015 Moore Hill Ott Road, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
William J. Francis, 39, 91 Little County Road, East Bernstadt, flagrant non-support
Joseph Elliott Burley, 28, 184 Bertha Hollow Road, receiving stolen property under $10,000; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500
Leslie Lee Lawson, 52, 247 Foley Road, Corbin, receiving stolen property, under $10,000
Robert E. Chadwell, 46, 180 Ray Overbey Road, London, burglary, third-degree
Lyle B. Hammons, 27, 70 Callie Lane, London, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)
Katharyn S. Brashear, 41, 410 Waters Road, Mayfield, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
William A. Kennedy, 55, 213 Bishop Street, Corbin, disregarding stop sign; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; license to be in possession; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
Robert D. Gilbert, 42, 347 Bray Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500, two counts; criminal trespassing -- second-degree
Chasity Rae Baker, 44, 731 Middleground Way, London, careless driving; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license
Ramsey S. Jackson, 32, 73 Dean Liford Road, Hinkle, receiving stolen property (firearm); assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; terroristic threatening, third-degree
James Nelson Price, 25, 420 Martin Road, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; flagrant non-support
Mystie M. Phelps, 45, 656 West Journeys End Road, Stearns, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstances), first offense; possession of controlled substance, first offense, second-degree
Gerald W. May, 34, 607 West Seventh Street, London, sexual abuse, first-degree; burglary, third-degree; unlawful transaction with minor, third-degree; persistent felony offender II, three counts; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; bail jumping, first-degree
Michael Sean Smith, 47, 112 15th Street, Corbin, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, two counts; serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Linda F. Poe, 55, 111 Terrell Road, Corbin, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Billy D. Carr, 36, 95 Pleasant View Drive, Manchester, serving bench warrant for court, three counts
Jan. 16
Mark L. Adams, 51, 742 Sargent Branch Road, London, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Benny Audrey McNealy, 56, 262 Bostic Lance, La Follette, Tennessee, failure to add taxable unit to taxable inventory; operating with inactive/canceled/revoked more fuel tax license (KIT or IFTA)
Lowell D. Scott Jr., 46, 844 East Pittsburg Road, Pittsburg, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Shannon Renne Scott, 45, 844 Pittsburg Church Road, Pittsburg, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to notify address change to the department of transportation; no operators-moped license
Patrick A. Sizemore, Jr., 26, 2238 Fariston Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. drug unspecified)
Jaysen Wyatt Coleman, 22, 135 Little Drive #23, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to surrender revoked operators license; failure to notify address change to department of transportation; license plate not legible; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card
Justin D. Smith, 26, 42 Ashberry Lane, Bimble, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Jacob Andrew Taylor, 25, 300 Reams Lane, London, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Bridget N. Hillard, 38, 272 Little Laurel Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Brandon N. Bustle, 34, 124 May Lene Drive, London, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Shane A. Roark, 36, 55 Dogwood Lane, Williamsburg, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Natasha Nicole Jones, 31, 69 Low Chadwell Road, Corbin, possession of marijuana; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Bridgett Nicole Newsome, 28, 33 Knox Street Apartment #C, Barbourville, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; disorderly conduct, second-degree; possession of marijuana; prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense
Casey Burnett Green, 24, 1915 Bailey Hollow Road, Gray, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; disorderly conduct, second-degree; possession of marijuana; prescription controlled substance not properly contained first offense
Bridgett Nicole Morgan, 31, 100 Corbin Manor Apartment #6, Corbin, possession of marijuana; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
William Kyle Morgan, 38, 96 Davenport Lane #1, Lily, criminal trespassing -- first-degree; possession of marijuana; disorderly conduct, second-degree; wanton endangerment -- second-degree
Jeremy William Martin, 33, 100 Corbin Manor Apartment #6, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Mark Collins, 51, 300 Trail Road Avenue, Manchester, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Nile A. Mitchell, 67, 145 Perry Lane, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), no visible injury
Abdoul Aziz Diaw, 22, 222 South Liberty Street #5, Barbourville, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; contempt of court, libel/slander/resistance to order
Jan. 17
Tonya L. Ayers, 43, 2329 Highway 116, Carriville, Tennessee, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Jessica M. Sams, 27, 77 Sweet Hollow Road, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); serving bench warrant for court; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; failure to appear in court, citation for misdemeanor
Ashley Nicole Jones, 37, 6374 Somerset Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; burglary, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto -- $500 or more but under $10,000
Joey E. Ridener, 30, 284 Park Subdivision, London, criminal abuse, first-degree -- child 12 or under
John A. Schell, 29, 2460 Whitestone Road, Talkingrock, Georgia, assault, second-degree; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; escape, third-degree; wanton endangerment -- first-degree -- police officer; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; failure to produce insurance card; wanton endangerment -- first-degree; assault, third-degree; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest
Deseray N. Rogers, 22, 221 Pleasure View Road #B, London, failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates; driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
Dawnita Brookelle Hernandez, 29, 410 West 3rd Street, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000; serving bench warrant for court
Elizabeth I. Simpson, 24, 1460 Sasser Road, London, trafficking in controlled substance, third-degree, first offense -- (less than 20 D.U. drug unspecified)
Christy N. Laws, 35, 890 County Farm Road, London, abused or neglected child -- UJC
Tammy N. Hammons, 35, 284 Park Substance, London, criminal abuse, first-degree -- child 12 or under
Austin L. Durkin, 21, 58 Byble Road, London, serving bench warrant for court, bail jumping, first-degree; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Paul W. Baker, 32, 7930 Highway 1003, Somerset, terroristic threatening, third-degree
Ross W. Helton, 33, 803 Jackson Mill Road, London, possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; resisting arrest
Lisa M. McVey, 30, 1369 London Dock Road, London, speeding 6 miles per hour over the limit; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to or improper signal; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; excessive windshield/window tinting; serving bench warrant for court
Jan. 18
Dennis Michael Johnson, 35, 6372 Somerset Road, London, burglary, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000, two-counts.
Amanda N. Norris, 20, 71 Robert E. Cox Road, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Dakota A. Middleton, 21, Barbourville, careless driving; failure to or improper signal; disregarding traffic controlled DEV-traffic light; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 - first offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Christopher Lee Vaughn, 37, 2784 Lily Road, London, operating non-motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants; no lights on bicycle
Robert Tyler Smith, 27, 1678 Blackwater Church Road, London, receiving stolen property, under $10,000; receiving stolen property (firearm); rear license not illuminated; failure to wear seat belts; obstructed vision and/or windshield; windows not safety glass; failure to or improper signal; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; no brake lights (passenger vehicles); disregarding traffic controlled DEV-traffic light; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto -- $500 or more but under $10,000
Shirley Roberta Faust, 61, 58 1/2 Sycamore Street, Woodbine, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense
Cathy Lynn Lierer, 58, 22 Himes Road, Manchester, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); harassing communications
Melissa J. Walters, 46, 10371 KY 6, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
Brenden D. Walz, 50, homeless, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing
Ordonez Damaso-Romair Zununo, 38, London, speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; no operator's-moped license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to or improper signal; failure to produce insurance card; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; communication device violation, first offense; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; obstructed vision and/pr windshield; no tail lamps; rear license not illuminated; driving too fast for traffic conditions
Brandon D. Cawood, 36, 746 Mount. Zion Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court
Michael Hendricks, 76, 403 South US 25, London, no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card
Alexa Rayann Davidson, 18, 6307 Highway 2003, McKee, disorderly conduct, second-degree
Roy Wayne Osborne, 45, 20 Osborne Road, London, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Mark S. Webb, 48, 6799 Highway 421, Manchester, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; one headlight; rear license not illuminated; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; no registration plates; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; license to be in possession; no operators-moped license; serving bench warrant for court, four counts
Jan. 19
William David Mosley, 39, 3479 Buckhorn Drive #106, Lexington, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second-offense; improper parking violations; possession of marijuana; failure to wear seat belts
Jimmy Lee Cornett, 48, 495 Old Highway 25, Corbin, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot)
Roger Dewayne Robinson, 35, 2154 Fariston Road, London, operating motor vehicle, under the influence alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance); first offense; failure to dim headlights; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operators license
April D. Karr, 50, 891 Campbell Road, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
Robert L. Karr, 42, 67 Bolton Ridge, Corbin, one headlight; no brake lights (passenger vehicles); no tail lamps; improper display of registration plates; no registration receipt; no registration plates; rear license not illuminated; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession
Toney A. Simon, 57, 1960 County Farm Road, London, no tail lamps; no operators-moped license; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Tracy W. Harrison, 51, 110 West Carter Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Matthew Bryce Kolvek, 33, 681 North Highway 1223, Corbin, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle), two counts; reckless driving, two counts; wanton endangerment -- second-degree -- police officer, two counts; failure to or improper signal; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; failure to wear seat belts; resisting arrest; no registration receipt; tampering with physical evidence; speeding 20 mph over limit; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; reckless driving; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; resisting arrest; no tail lamp; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; possession or marijuana
Felicia M. Simpson, 29, 1532 Paw Paw Road, Manchester, serving bench warrant for court; giving officer false identifying information; theft of identity of another without consent
Justin M. Helton, 26, 1626 Barbourville Street #10, London, wanton endangerment -- first-degree
Mark D. Maynard, 49. 298 Saratoga Circle, Richmond, KS, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); volatile substance abuse
Ryan Edward Lannen, 31, 245 Bentwood Drive, Corbin, failure to appear in court; no registration receipt; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense
Janna Lee Partin, 23, 806 North 25th Street, Middlesboro, no operators-moped license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; criminal trespassing -- second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500, two counts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.