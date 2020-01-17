Jan. 13
Natasha R. Marcum, 30, 5536 Slate Lick Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (child abuse)
Bradley Curtis Dugger, 33, 719 Wooster Avenue, Hamersville, Ohio, giving officer false identifying information; fugitive from another state -- warrant required
Cameron M. Brummett, 20, London, serving bench warrant for court; wanton endangerment -- first-degree; terroristic threatening -- third-degree
Tommy Lee Francis, 30, 91 Little County Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court; theft by deception -- including cold checks, under $500
Matthew R. Robinson, 39, 1786 Hampton Road, London, flagrant non-support
Jonathan Scott Wagers, 39, 438 Curry Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; terroristic threatening, third-degree
Brooks Wagers, 47, 265 Wagers Road, London, parole violation (for technical violation)
Stephen K. Bennett, 44, 816 Baker Ridge Road, Keavy, serving bench warrant for court
Melinda J. Caddell, 46, 816 Baker Ridge Road, Keavy, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Judy Lee Collins, 49, 447 Wise Owl Road, Keavy, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts
George A. Carpenter, 44, 116 Simon Hill Road, Livingston, no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; improper registration plate; no brake lights (passenger vehicles)
Layton Brent Justice, 57, 103 Justice Lane, East Bernstadt, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
Tina M. Polley, 40, 146 Ed Mullins Avenue, London, serving bench warrant for court
Calvin Anderson, 70, 170 Arlington Green #8, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense
Doyle R. Carter, 46, 1647 Taylor School Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place third offense or more in 12 months
Ricky J. Pruitt, 51, 220 Locust Grove Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); improper registration plate; no registration receipt; resisting arrest; failure to or improper signal; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; serving bench warrant four court
Renardo S. Stokes, 27, 703 Pitzer Street, #H, Barbourville, speeding, 15 mph over limit; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Alfred A. Gambill II, 44, 1260 Kentucky 490, East Bernstadt, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
Jerry L. Spivey, 51, 1552 Old Salem Road, London, careless driving; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense
Dennis J. Smith, 49, 1797 Old Way Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); falsely reporting an incident
Jan. 14
Charles N. Allen, 32, 10402 KY 6, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), fourth offense or more
Johnny Burkhart III, 67, 256 River Hill Church Road, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense; rear license not illuminated; disregarding stop sign
David L. Patterson, 26, 194 Four Lakes Road, East Bernstadt, unauthorized use of motor vehicle -- first offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; wanton endangerment -- first-degree; assault, second-degree; burglary, second-degree; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot); assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); persistent felony offender I
Robert Christopher Allen, 41, 2795 Sinking Creek Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Jacquline Michelle Sizemore, 32, 200 Valley Lane Apartment 9, London, flagrant non-support
Mellisa D. Yocum, 45, 276 Old Whitley Road, London, fraudulent use of credit card after reporting it lost/stolen, under $500 within six months; forgery, second-degree
Tori N. Grubb, 26, 205 West Dixie Street, London, endangering the welfare of a minor
Clinton D. Henson, 41, 123 Valley Lane, London, operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; failure to or improper signal
Robert C. Hill, 38, 123 Valley Lane, London, theft by deception -- includes cold checks, under $10,000
Steven Wade Williams, 44, 326 Rivera Lane, London, license to be in possession
Crystal Henson, 34, 159 Tolby Hollow Road, Manchester, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Robert W. Brummett, 31, 31 John Cast Road, Annville, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense
Joshua M. Smith, 32, 313 West Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court
Dennis Jimmy Bell, 21, 2136 Sinking Creek Road, London, wanton endangerment -- first-degree
Thomas B. Asher, 29, 81 Sizemore Road, London, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; no operators-moped license; license to be in possession; disregarding traffic-controlled DEV-traffic light
Heather V. Moore, 36, 239 Lowell Powell Road, Williamsburg, disorderly conduct, second-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Patrick A. Sizemore Jr., 26, 400 Byble Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Bobby W. Jones, 32, 1009 Moore Hill Avenue, Corbin, serving parole violation warrant; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Jeremy Lief Wilson, 28, 1275 Rooks Branch Road, London, operating on suspended or revoked operators license; no registration receipt; false statement in registration application; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first-offense; improper or no windshield; failure to wear seat belts; obstructed vision and/or windshield
Jamie Lea Warfield, 36, 3311 Highway 6, Barbourville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; serving bench warrant for court
