Jan. 24

Shannon L. Shively, 36, 626 Johnson Hollow Road, Gray, serving bench warrant for court

Jeffrey Dwight Philpot, 46, 210 South Archer, Woodbine, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, two counts; possession of a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for technical violation)

Joselin Izamar Gutierrez, 18, 45 Pine Valley Trail, Kennesaw, Georgia, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; rear license not illuminated; reckless driving; failure to wear seatbelts; excessive windshield/window tinting; improper equipment

Bryan O. Ramirez, 21, 586 Montview Lane, Narietta, Georgia, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Sammy D. Harrell, 46, 63 Jenny Lane, Corbin, transfer for court

Stephen G. Williams, 40, 713 North G Street. Pensacola, FL, murder

Curtis D. Smith, 24, 258 Roscoe Drive, Manchester, receiving stolen property, under $10,000

Gary J. Hudson, 37, 65 Everett Lane Spur, Nancy, assault, third-degree -- police officer or probation officer; bail jumping, first-degree

Jennifer O. Maggard, 38, 41 Hendrickson Pass, Harlan, pending

Greigory A. Pridemore, 45, 58 Opals Lane, Mallie, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Glennis K. Nantz, 25, 42 Dees Road, London, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Dustin N. Walters, 36, 304 Mosely Branch Road, Rockholds, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Larry T. Hammons, 24, 233 Malibu Drive, Cannon, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Robert Joe Gibson, 29, 41 Gibson Lane, Williamsburg, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Tonya M. Smith, 32, 74 McKinley Lane, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); menacing; disorderly conduct, second-degree

Justin D. Jones, 32, 110 O. Johnson Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); disorderly conduct, second-degree; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; resisting arrest

Melissa D. Owners, 33, 132 Moretz Lane, Clinton, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Kahil J. Kitley, 43, 559 Travis Way Newport, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Kristi M. Dixon, 37, 918 Bellfast Street, Maryville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Stephanie Y. Reed, 45, 2924 Best Road, Maryville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Melissa J. Russell, 45, 559 McConnel Street Apartment 37, Knoxville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Tabetha L. Davila, 39, 8316 Courtland Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

William A. Jones, 19, 375 Foley Road, Corbin, failure to wear seat belts; menacing; resisting arrest; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot)

Michael A. Browning, 19, 1500 Gordon Hill Pike, Corbin, speeding 25 mph over limit; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); no registration receipt; failure to issue insurance card; failure to or improper signal; rear license not illuminated; reckless driving; resisting arrest

Jan. 25

Wayne H. Linkes, 64, 514 West 16 Street Apartment 194, London, rear license not illuminated; failure to wear seat belts; obstructed vision and/or windshield; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; improper equipment; failure to or improper signal; serving bench warrant for court

Toni Lou Jackson, 55, 3037 Blackwater Road, London, speeding 18 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; license to be in possession

Jonathan A. Moore, 41, 129 Catalpa Way, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Amber Nicole Hensley, 29, 15330 Auger Springs Road, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense

Adam S. Hoskins, 34, 100 South Ridgeport Drive, Bronston, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance; prescription-controlled substance not properly contained, first offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of marijuana; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense

Candice R. Siler, 38, 1664 Adams Road, Corbin, burglary, third-degree; criminal trespassing -- third-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle under $500

Scott M. Collett, 40, 64 Lynhurst, East Bernstadt, driving on DUI-suspended license -- first offense (aggravated circumstance); failure to wear seatbelts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; no registration receipt; giving officer false identifying information; receiving stolen property under $10,000

Katharyn S. Brashear, 41, 410 West Water Street, Mayfield; alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)

Jo M. Floyd, 49, 121 Miller Lane, London, driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; no registration plates; no registration receipt

Homer W. Lewis, 37, 76 Swiss Colony Lane, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to or improper signal; improper equipment; no registration receipt

Steven D. Lawson, 33, 98 Joel Lane, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500

Ronald Bargo, 49, 535 Poplar Road, Hinkle, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; criminal mischief, second-degree

Bobby J. Johnson, 38, 219 High Street, Jellico, Tennessee, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500, two counts; resisting arrest; serving bench warrant for court

Amanda M. Stewart, 35, 302 Sycamore Street, Harlan, instructional permit violations; license to be in possession; no operators-moped license

Brad Charles Smith, 35, 3133 Bath Avenue, Ashland, serving bench warrant for court

Jan. 26

Denver Dewayne Napier, 39, 717 Douglas Boulevard, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court

William Chad Nolan, 30, 204 Watts Avenue, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance); second offense; one headlight; inadequate silencer (muffler)

Jennifer R. Asher, 29, 431 Lewiston Road, London, no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

Levi Cody Hoskins, 24, 5580 Slate Lick Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; no registration receipt; criminal mischief, second-degree; criminal trespassing -- second-degree; criminal littering; drinking alcoholic beverage in public place (first a second offenses); serving bench warrant for court; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; speeding 15 mph over limit

Pearlie Ann Abner, 44, 1712 Highway 1023, Lily, assault, second-degree

Charlie E. Buis, 32, 309 East Lancaster, Middlesboro, criminal mischief, third-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury; leaving scene of accident -- failure to render aid or assistance; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; no registration plates; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury

Charles Henry Evans, 70, 133 Spencer Road, East Bernstadt, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500

Jonathan A. Tincher, 43, 77 Fire Station Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- third-offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense

David J. Aders, 45, 503 Caldwell Street, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); no registration plates; no registration receipts; improper display of registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; license to be in possession

Heather R. Mannin, 46, 110 Taylor Avenue, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure to wear seat belts; careless driving; failure to or improper signal; failure to appear in court, citation for misdemeanor

Anthony L. Robinson, 49, 998 West City Dam Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, (first and second offenses); parole violation (for misdemeanor offense)

Joshua Matthew Smith, 32, 313 Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500, two counts

Marilyn Faye Bowling, 45, 3451 Rock Road, Booneville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500

John E. Osborne, 57, 2757 Highway 490, East Bernstadt, driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense (aggravated circumstance); no operator's-moped license; failure to appear in court; serving bench warrant for court; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for felony offense); possession of a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine), two counts; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; serving bench warrant for court

George Couch Jr., 39, 2651 Lily Road, London, serving parole violation warrant; serving bench warrant for court, three counts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to produce insurance card

