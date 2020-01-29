Jan. 24
Shannon L. Shively, 36, 626 Johnson Hollow Road, Gray, serving bench warrant for court
Jeffrey Dwight Philpot, 46, 210 South Archer, Woodbine, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, two counts; possession of a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for technical violation)
Joselin Izamar Gutierrez, 18, 45 Pine Valley Trail, Kennesaw, Georgia, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; rear license not illuminated; reckless driving; failure to wear seatbelts; excessive windshield/window tinting; improper equipment
Bryan O. Ramirez, 21, 586 Montview Lane, Narietta, Georgia, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Sammy D. Harrell, 46, 63 Jenny Lane, Corbin, transfer for court
Stephen G. Williams, 40, 713 North G Street. Pensacola, FL, murder
Curtis D. Smith, 24, 258 Roscoe Drive, Manchester, receiving stolen property, under $10,000
Gary J. Hudson, 37, 65 Everett Lane Spur, Nancy, assault, third-degree -- police officer or probation officer; bail jumping, first-degree
Jennifer O. Maggard, 38, 41 Hendrickson Pass, Harlan, pending
Greigory A. Pridemore, 45, 58 Opals Lane, Mallie, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Glennis K. Nantz, 25, 42 Dees Road, London, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Dustin N. Walters, 36, 304 Mosely Branch Road, Rockholds, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Larry T. Hammons, 24, 233 Malibu Drive, Cannon, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Robert Joe Gibson, 29, 41 Gibson Lane, Williamsburg, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Tonya M. Smith, 32, 74 McKinley Lane, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); menacing; disorderly conduct, second-degree
Justin D. Jones, 32, 110 O. Johnson Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); disorderly conduct, second-degree; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; resisting arrest
Melissa D. Owners, 33, 132 Moretz Lane, Clinton, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Kahil J. Kitley, 43, 559 Travis Way Newport, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Kristi M. Dixon, 37, 918 Bellfast Street, Maryville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Stephanie Y. Reed, 45, 2924 Best Road, Maryville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Melissa J. Russell, 45, 559 McConnel Street Apartment 37, Knoxville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Tabetha L. Davila, 39, 8316 Courtland Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
William A. Jones, 19, 375 Foley Road, Corbin, failure to wear seat belts; menacing; resisting arrest; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot)
Michael A. Browning, 19, 1500 Gordon Hill Pike, Corbin, speeding 25 mph over limit; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); no registration receipt; failure to issue insurance card; failure to or improper signal; rear license not illuminated; reckless driving; resisting arrest
Jan. 25
Wayne H. Linkes, 64, 514 West 16 Street Apartment 194, London, rear license not illuminated; failure to wear seat belts; obstructed vision and/or windshield; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; improper equipment; failure to or improper signal; serving bench warrant for court
Toni Lou Jackson, 55, 3037 Blackwater Road, London, speeding 18 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; license to be in possession
Jonathan A. Moore, 41, 129 Catalpa Way, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Amber Nicole Hensley, 29, 15330 Auger Springs Road, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense
Adam S. Hoskins, 34, 100 South Ridgeport Drive, Bronston, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance; prescription-controlled substance not properly contained, first offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of marijuana; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense
Candice R. Siler, 38, 1664 Adams Road, Corbin, burglary, third-degree; criminal trespassing -- third-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle under $500
Scott M. Collett, 40, 64 Lynhurst, East Bernstadt, driving on DUI-suspended license -- first offense (aggravated circumstance); failure to wear seatbelts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; no registration receipt; giving officer false identifying information; receiving stolen property under $10,000
Katharyn S. Brashear, 41, 410 West Water Street, Mayfield; alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Jo M. Floyd, 49, 121 Miller Lane, London, driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; no registration plates; no registration receipt
Homer W. Lewis, 37, 76 Swiss Colony Lane, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to or improper signal; improper equipment; no registration receipt
Steven D. Lawson, 33, 98 Joel Lane, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Ronald Bargo, 49, 535 Poplar Road, Hinkle, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; criminal mischief, second-degree
Bobby J. Johnson, 38, 219 High Street, Jellico, Tennessee, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500, two counts; resisting arrest; serving bench warrant for court
Amanda M. Stewart, 35, 302 Sycamore Street, Harlan, instructional permit violations; license to be in possession; no operators-moped license
Brad Charles Smith, 35, 3133 Bath Avenue, Ashland, serving bench warrant for court
Jan. 26
Denver Dewayne Napier, 39, 717 Douglas Boulevard, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
William Chad Nolan, 30, 204 Watts Avenue, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance); second offense; one headlight; inadequate silencer (muffler)
Jennifer R. Asher, 29, 431 Lewiston Road, London, no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Levi Cody Hoskins, 24, 5580 Slate Lick Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; no registration receipt; criminal mischief, second-degree; criminal trespassing -- second-degree; criminal littering; drinking alcoholic beverage in public place (first a second offenses); serving bench warrant for court; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; speeding 15 mph over limit
Pearlie Ann Abner, 44, 1712 Highway 1023, Lily, assault, second-degree
Charlie E. Buis, 32, 309 East Lancaster, Middlesboro, criminal mischief, third-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury; leaving scene of accident -- failure to render aid or assistance; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; no registration plates; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury
Charles Henry Evans, 70, 133 Spencer Road, East Bernstadt, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Jonathan A. Tincher, 43, 77 Fire Station Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- third-offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense
David J. Aders, 45, 503 Caldwell Street, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); no registration plates; no registration receipts; improper display of registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; license to be in possession
Heather R. Mannin, 46, 110 Taylor Avenue, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure to wear seat belts; careless driving; failure to or improper signal; failure to appear in court, citation for misdemeanor
Anthony L. Robinson, 49, 998 West City Dam Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, (first and second offenses); parole violation (for misdemeanor offense)
Joshua Matthew Smith, 32, 313 Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500, two counts
Marilyn Faye Bowling, 45, 3451 Rock Road, Booneville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
John E. Osborne, 57, 2757 Highway 490, East Bernstadt, driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense (aggravated circumstance); no operator's-moped license; failure to appear in court; serving bench warrant for court; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for felony offense); possession of a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine), two counts; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; serving bench warrant for court
George Couch Jr., 39, 2651 Lily Road, London, serving parole violation warrant; serving bench warrant for court, three counts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to produce insurance card
