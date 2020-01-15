Jan. 10
Ernie L. Anderson Jr., 46, 31 East Campground Road, London, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to wear seat belts; criminal mischief, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500
Silas M. Eaton, 53, 209 Standford Lane, London, criminal mischief, second-degree; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) third-degree; failure to wear seat belts; rear license not illuminated; failure to or improper signal; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; serving bench warrant for court
Theresa Bowman, 57, 1963 Curry Branch Road, Manchester, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. drug unspecified); probation violation (for technical violation)
Sherry Ann Hall, 50, 102 Town Branch Road, Manchester, serving bench warrant for court
Timothy L. Ayres, 46, 498 Oak Ridge Road, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Charlie Willis Tucker, 30, 809 Engineer Street, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense
Larry R. Frye, 42, 87 Lakeview Road, East Bernstadt, criminal mischief, first-degree
James Hensley Raymond Jr., 52, 364 White Owl Road, Keavy, serving bench warrant for court
Sandra Kaye Vanover, 52, 415 Spring Street Apartment 58, London, serving bench warrant for court
Randy Sizemore, 44, 262 Felts School Road, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Stephanie R. Hubbs, 35, 50 Pawnee Drive Lot 5, Cannon, serving bench warrant for court
Douglas Ray Mills, 52, 2274 East Highway 312 Apartment 2, Corbin, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces, first offense; possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- hallucinogen; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card
Summer D. Angel, 33, 57 Bryer Road, London, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment, first-degree; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); resisting arrest
Donald C. Liford II, 36, 275 Lewis Road, London, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment -- first-degree; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); resisting arrest; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal trespassing -- first-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree, first offense -- (less than 20 D.U. Drug Unspecified)
Jacob T. Johnson, 28, 977 Victory Road, East Bernstadt, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for technical violation)
Ginger F. Shell, 45, 2547 Bales Fork Road, Manchester, serving bench warrant for court, two-counts; failure to obtain on-site sewage disposal permit
Joshua C. McQueen, 31, 2540 Highway 3434, East Bernstadt, no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; obstructed vision and/or windshield
Jan. 11
Ray Moore, 61, 1200 Cassidy Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; one headlight; prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense; theft of services; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500
Heather N. Burkhart, 37, 2158 Locust Grove Road, Keavy, serving bench warrant for court
Tracy W. Harrison, 51, 110 West Carter Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second-degree
Gary D. Robinson, 49, 1645 Highway 577 East, Annville, speeding 23 MPH over limit; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; rear license not illuminated; no brake lights (passenger vehicles); operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance); first offense
Scarlett Lauren Wyatt, 31, 507 North Florence Street, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified
Steven Ray Couch, 41, 775 Sublimity School Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Bridgett R. Murray, 36, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Jan. 12
Dustin B. Manning, 19, 195 Boggs Road, Lily, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle under $500
Ashley A. Lewis, 27, 398 Pleasant View Road, London, disorderly conduct, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; resisting arrest
George Paul Walker, 43, 79 Veronica Lane, Manchester, speeding 10 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to surrender suspended/revoked CCDW license; failure to wear seat belts
