Jan. 18
Shirley Roberta Faust, 61, 58 1/2 Sycamore Street, Woodbine, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense
Cathy Lynn Lierer, 58, 22 Himes Road, Manchester, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); harassing communications
Melissa J. Walters, 46, 10371 KY 6, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
Brenden D. Walz, 50, homeless, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing
Ordonez Damaso-Romair Zununo, 38, London, speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; no operator’s-moped license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to or improper signal; failure to produce insurance card; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; communication device violation, first offense; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; obstructed vision and/pr windshield; no tail lamps; rear license not illuminated; driving too fast for traffic conditions
Brandon D. Cawood, 36, 746 Mount. Zion Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court
Michael Hendricks, 76, 403 South US 25, London, no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card
Alexa Rayann Davidson, 18, 6307 Highway 2003, McKee, disorderly conduct, second-degree
Roy Wayne Osborne, 45, 20 Osborne Road, London, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Mark S. Webb, 48, 6799 Highway 421, Manchester, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; one headlight; rear license not illuminated; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; no registration plates; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; license to be in possession; no operators-moped license; serving bench warrant for court, four counts
Jan. 19
William David Mosley, 39, 3479 Buckhorn Drive #106, Lexington, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second-offense; improper parking violations; possession of marijuana; failure to wear seat belts
Jimmy Lee Cornett, 48, 495 Old Highway 25, Corbin, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot)
Roger Dewayne Robinson, 35, 2154 Fariston Road, London, operating motor vehicle, under the influence alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance); first offense; failure to dim headlights; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operators license
April D. Karr, 50, 891 Campbell Road, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
Robert L. Karr, 42, 67 Bolton Ridge, Corbin, one headlight; no brake lights (passenger vehicles); no tail lamps; improper display of registration plates; no registration receipt; no registration plates; rear license not illuminated; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession
Toney A. Simon, 57, 1960 County Farm Road, London, no tail lamps; no operators-moped license; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Tracy W. Harrison, 51, 110 West Carter Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Matthew Bryce Kolvek, 33, 681 North Highway 1223, Corbin, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle), two counts; reckless driving, two counts; wanton endangerment -- second-degree -- police officer, two counts; failure to or improper signal; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; failure to wear seat belts; resisting arrest; no registration receipt; tampering with physical evidence; speeding 20 mph over limit; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; reckless driving; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; resisting arrest; no tail lamp; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; possession or marijuana
Felicia M. Simpson, 29, 1532 Paw Paw Road, Manchester, serving bench warrant for court; giving officer false identifying information; theft of identity of another without consent
Justin M. Helton, 26, 1626 Barbourville Street #10, London, wanton endangerment -- first-degree
Mark D. Maynard, 49. 298 Saratoga Circle, Richmond, KS, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); volatile substance abuse
Ryan Edward Lannen, 31, 245 Bentwood Drive, Corbin, failure to appear in court; no registration receipt; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense
Janna Lee Partin, 23, 806 North 25th Street, Middlesboro, no operator's-moped license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; criminal trespassing -- second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500, two counts
Jan. 20
Daniel K. Boggs, 26, 621 Vanzant Road, Lily, serving bench warrant for court
Austin L. Moore, 24, 340 Rally Road, Keavy, criminal trespassing -- first-degree
Anthony L. Lawson, 40, 329 Anders Road, London, no registration plates; no registration receipt; driving with DUI suspended license (third offense); failure to produce insurance card; improper display of registration plates; license to be in possession
Dinah Gay Duff, 61, 1150 Pine Hill Brock Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
James M. Duff, 62, 1150 Pine Hill Brock Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Storm Lee Rollins, 22, 1613 South Kingston Drive, Muncie, Indiana, speeding 19 mph over limit; reckless driving; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession
Makayla Marie Weyland, 22, 9496 South Fleming Street, Muncie, Indiana, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana
Jan. 21
Trinity D. Bowling, 28, 500 Ice House Road, Manchester, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; no registration plates
Bradley E. Davidson, 26, 506 Byerly Road, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Ryan G. Wyatt, 33, 1027 Bert Allen Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree
Mossa C. Napier, 49, 4152 Bee Creek Road, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Mitchell I. Smith, 31, 700 E. Muhammad Ali Boulevard, Louisville, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree; criminal trespassing -- second-degree
Jordan W. Byrd, 25, 3797 Cool Spring Road, Manchester, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- third offense; driving with DUI suspended license -- first offense; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; improper equipment; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; license to be in possession
Edsel D. McQueen, 54, 669 Slate Lick Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Dasale H. Gebremedhin, 33, 3946 Memorial College Avenue Apartment # 7, Clarkston, Georgia, violation of part 392 in federal safety regulations -- driving of motor vehicle
James R. Bennett, 46, 650 Highway 895, Williamsburg, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
James T. Mosley, 29, 27 Mcwhorter Road, London, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Andrea L. Nantz, 32, 27 Mcwhorter Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Ricky E. Collett, 49, 846 South Highway 1223, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.