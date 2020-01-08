Jan. 3
Christy Lynn Coleman, 39, 2698 Race Fork Road, Hurley, Virginia, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; driving too fast for traffic conditions; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; no registration plates
Timothy W. Chamberlain, 27, 8 McClure Bridge Road, Lily, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
River W. Humfleet, 23, 64 Grace Loop, Lily, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) first offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; theft -- receipt of stolen credit/debit card (more than 2 cards); probation violation (for felony offense); receiving stolen property. $10,000 or more; serving bench warrant for court
Dakota B. Arnold, 23, 8606 Keavy Road, Keavy, serving bench warrant for court
Mercedes R. Cheek, 24, 2741 Lily Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; rear license not illuminated; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Lindsey B. Spurlock, 21, 10212 East Laurel Road, London, remand from drug court
James D. Nicholson, 51, 2415 Highmore Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Donnie B. Belt, 42, 501 Highway 636, Manchester, serving bench warrant for court
Curtis D. Smith, 24, 258 Roscoe Drive, Manchester, receiving stolen property, under $10,000
Timothy D. Collins, 33, 1 Blue Bonnett Circle, Corbin, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; serving bench warrant court; failure to wear seat belts; failure to use child restraint device in vehicle; improper registration plate; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; improper equipment; obstructed vision and/or windshield; failure to notify address change to department of transportation; criminal mischief, first-degree
Edward R. Clark Jr., 32, 75 Cobb Lane, Woodbine, trafficking in controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
Enrique Ramierz, 47, 1564 Summerland Street 103, Chulivista, California, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Nancy Marisol Ramirez, 43, 1564 Summerland Street, Chulavista, California, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Tyler Wayne Forbes, 21, 40 McCarty Lane, Corbin, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot)
Layla M. Fehr, 25, 1805 Sallys Branch Road, London, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); possession of controlled substance; possession controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Angela L. Blevins, 52, 110 East Timbers Edge Road, East Bernstadt, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree
Junior W. Asher, 50, 503 South Main Street, London, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, second offense or more -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified; criminal trespassing -- third-degree; persistent felony offender I
Tracy W. Harrison, 51, 110 West Carter Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Estill W. Harris, 34, 75 Higgins Branch, Gray, serving bench warrant for court
Anthony Lee Lawson, 40, 329 Anders Road, London, rear license not illuminated; driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense (aggravated circumstance)
Mickella Dawn Mobley, 29, 2473 East Highway 312, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; failure to wear seat belts; wanton endangerment -- second-degree; failure to produce insurance card; improper parking violations
Jan. 4
Phillip C. Conley, 31, 1819 Old Way Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Travis L. Taylor, 28, 565 Engle Ridge Road, Lily, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Ryan V. Collins, 28, 136 Betty Lane, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Perry L. Valentour, 28, 100 Recovery Way, Emmalena, no registration plates; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; driving on DUI suspended license (third offense); serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Shanda M. Jones, 38, 14490 Pistol Creek, London, serving bench warrant for court
Diana K. Allen, 40, 2040 Adams Road, Corbin, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence
Jeffery Gray, 42, 58 Blue Bonnet Circle, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Jan. 5
Glen C. Asher, 55, 1130 Muncy Creek, Stinnett, possession of controlled substance; possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- barbiturate; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; criminal mischief, second-degree
Roderick J. Fields, 38, 629 Fairground Road, Booneville, careless driving; operating vehicle with expired operators license; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Melissa Mae Lewis, 47, 1385 Pine Hill Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. .08 (aggravated circumstance); first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to notify address change to department of transportation
Lee Ann Hammack, 35, 418 Bill George Road, London, harassing communications; interfering with communications; falsely reporting an incident; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); serving bench warrant for court
Charles Richard Sandlin, 49, 702 Douglas Boulevard, Corbin, failure to notify owner of unattended vehicle of damage; no registration plates; no registration plates; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates; improper equipment; driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; serving bench warrant for court
Nathaniel J. Kadiya, 18, 145 Church Road, Fairview, North Carolina, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 first offense; possession of marijuana
Jeremy J. Hicks, 28, 1297 Hickory Grove Road, Campbellsville, serving parole violation warrant
Talissa R. Singleton, 25, 120 Colonel Drive, Franklin, Ohio, receiving stolen property, under $10,000
Tiffany M. Johnson, 27, 173 Nu Way Trail, London, serving parole warrant
Shawna M. Smith, 28, 800 American Greeting Card Road, Corbin, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), two counts; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; contempt of court, libel/slander resistance to order
Delmer L. Watson, 41, 358 Kelso Trail, Corbin, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; reckless driving; improper display of registration plates; rear license not illuminated; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt
Ryan Chase Morgan, 35, 124 Hunters Trace, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; rear license not illuminated; license to be in possession
William K. Goodin, 44, 150 Swiss Colony Lane, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 LBS) first offense; failure to or improper signal; failure to wear seat belts
Elica Ann Houser, 42, 30 Finley Trailer Park, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
James A. Cromer, 48, 184 Golden Pond, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) second offense
Robert C. Burkhart, 46, 2102 Highway 3434, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 first offense; improper display of registration plates; no registration plates; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; license to be in possession
