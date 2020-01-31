Jan. 27

Joseph R. Helton, 25, London, operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; improper or no windshield

Jerry L. Collier, 70, 1220 East Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense

Christopher D. Clontz, 28, 515 Bentley Road, Keavy, receiving stolen property under $10,000

Michael N. Hendricks, 76, 402 Villiagewood Court, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second-degree

James E. Young, 33, 312 West 7th Street, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- third offense; driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; receiving stolen property, under $10,000

Dallas Lee Music, 31, 24 Coby Drive, West Vanleer, assault, first-degree; wanton endangerment -- first-degree; tampering with physical evidence

Jeffrey Scott Bowling, 47, 1585 Highway 149, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000

Frank M. Pavlick, 36, 76 Konizter Lane, London, serving bench warrant for court; robbery, second-degree, two counts; receiving stolen property, under $10,000, two counts

Charles M. Lewis, 49, 400 West Main Avenue, Bowling Green, possession of synthetic drugs -- first offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess

James W. Reynolds, 35, 5617 Keavy Road, London, flagrant non-support

Adam Scott Ellison, 27, 211 Siler Hill Road, Corbin, failure to appear in court

Malow P. Baker, 35, 103 John Parker Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000

Priscilla Rosalie Evans, 18, 655 Old Whitley Road, Lily, failure to or improper signal; possession of a controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified

Jan. 28

Timothy Wayne Taylor, 49, 2043 Willie Greeb Road, London, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess

Jennifer R. Comstock, 29, 152 Knob Hill Road, Somerset, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Ryan D. Mink, 30, 1500 Highway 1676, Science Hill, speeding, 10 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense

James P. Meece, 40, 820 Sulpher Springs Road, Somerset, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Dwayne Ballou, 59, 185 Shannon Lane, Somerset, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .06 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; disregarding stop sign; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to wear seat belts

Arthur Barley Hubbard, 32, 1715 Bells Fork Road, Manchester, non-support

Brandon M. Murphy, 31, 4937 Highway 229, Barbourville, theft by unlawful taking, all others, under $500; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury

Kristi June Bowling, 34, 22 Kaleb Garrett Road, Gray, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); burglary, second-degree

Wiley Jack Medlin, 34, 1264 North KY 233, Gray, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense

Floyd Todd Phillippe, 49, 1675 Old Salem Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

David Lee Butler, 40, 460 Slede Circle, Duff, Tennessee, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Ronnie J. Penny Jr., 34, 19 James Street PO Box 342, Kimbir, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)

Jennifer R. Creech, 40, 140 Lovell Lane, Mount Vernon, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

James D. Strunk, 30, 204 Waddle Street, Somerset, serving bench warrant for court, two counts

James F. Tankersley, 42, 150 Van Bebber, Corbin, final sentenced

Staci Lynn Bryant, 29, 607 Freeman, Lexington, serving bench warrant for court; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; no registration plates; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates; registration and title requirements vehicle not operable on highway; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense

Denver D. Pennington, 51, 69 David Hibbitts Lane, London, failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt, two counts; no registration plates, two counts; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license, two counts; failure to produce insurance card, two counts; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, two counts; rear license not illuminated; improper registration plate; improper display of registration plates; rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate; failure to or improper signal; improper equipment; license to be in possession; careless driving

Tammy Lynn Finley, 49, 69 David Hibbits Lane, London, failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession, two counts; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

Vesta Michelle Standafer, 27, 23 Nannie Wagers Lane, Girdler, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; possession of controlled substance, first offense, second-degree; possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified

Matthew A. Standafer, 31, 23 Nannie Wagers Lane, Girdler, license to be in possession; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; improper registration plate; no registration receipt; no registration plates; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500

Brian R. Smith, 43, 1310 Court Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense; possession of marijuana

Alexander S. Lebeau, 26, 5407 Somerset Road, London, execute warrant (for federal agency); resisting arrest

Jack H. Daniels, 44, 8383 Barbourville Road, London, serving bench warrant for court; speeding, 10 mph over limit; one headlight; failure to wear seat belts; improper registration plate; no registration receipt; rear license not illuminated; driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense

