July 11
• Heather Lynn Lebanon, 45, 58 Link Drive, Pine Knot, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Ronald Phillip Cross, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Tommy Lee Francis, 32, 75 Robert E. Cox Road, Lily, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500; first-degree criminal trespass; probation violation for felony offense
• Thurman Jimmy Brock, 57, 7491 Turner Apartments, Lily, second-degree burglary; third-degree burglary; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - from building, $500 or more but under $10,000
• Donald S. Johnson, 32, 2824 Slate Lick Road, East Bernstadt, third-degree criminal mischief; first-degree disorderly conduct; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; menacing; resisting arrest
• Kevin Dewayne Lewis, 36, 77 Aspen Road, Barbourville, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; possession of marijuana
July 12
• Loren H. Herrington, 38, 3774 North Laurel Lake Road, London, second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first-second offenses; resisting arrest; second-degree disorderly conduct; receiving stolen property, under $10,000, two counts
• Chola Maria Bertram, 46, 525 Newport Drive, Naples, Fla., operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substances, first offense; no operator's/moped license; driving on DUI-suspended license, aggravated circumstances, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 4 grams, cocaine, first offense; reckless driving; failure to produce insurance card; failure on non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; no registration receipt
• Christopher S. Baker, 42, 485 Middleground Way, London, falsely reporting an incident
• Ivy Rose Bryant, 30, 485 Woodhill Road, Manchester, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, two counts
• Kenneth Lee Troxell, 34, 230 Wagon Ridge Road, Stearns, Ky., serving parole violation warrant; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; one headlight; no operator's/moped license; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Michael Leonard Holland, 29, 429 Smith and Holland Road, Manchester, transferred for court
• Stanley Elroy Wilson, 50, 48 Cedar Bluff Lane, Corbin, probation violation for technical violation
• Thomas Dewayne Mitchell, 51, 108 Drummons Lane, Gray, transferred for court
July 13
• Tony E. Harrison, 51, 10057 Elkhorn Creek, Ashcamp, Ky., first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, third or greater offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; contempt of court
• Jonathan Wade Stevens, 51, 1664 Barbourville Street, London, remanded from court
• Dmarko V. King, 32, 1137 East 7 Mile, Detroit, Mich., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Robert Lee Coldren, 34, 2775 West Wolf Valley Road, Clinton, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Michael W. Mills, 61, 156 Mullins Road, London, failure to appear
• Brodie J. Lewis, 33, 5948 Mt. Zion Road, East Bernstadt, driving on DUI-suspended license, aggravated circumstances, third offense
July 14
• James R. Weaver, 44, 256 Braxton Lane, Lily, fourth-degree assault, dating violence, minor injury; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• William Joseph Fields, 43, 540 Reynolds Hollow Road, Williamsburg, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified
• Candice Roxanne Siler, 39, 1664 Adams Road, Corbin, speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit; first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; reckless driving; failure to or improper signal
• Bob Lee Chancellor, 60, 770 South Hwy. 1223, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, fourth or greater offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• Marcus Jose Ruffin, 36, 631 I Street SE, Washington, D.C., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Kwamane Akeen Jacks, 31, homeless, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
July 15
• Cassey S. Crank, 29, 1025 Forest Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 10 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; fugitive from another state - warrant required
• Billy Shawn Denham, 50, 162 Woodland Court, Keavy, fourth-degree assault, minor injury; third-degree terroristic threatening
• Kristopher Kelly Denham, 30, 162 Woodland Court, Keavy, first-degree assault; first-degree wanton endangerment
• Brooke Danielle Dozier, 31, 318 16th Street, Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; third-degree criminal trespass; falsely reporting an incident
• Dewayne Leo Shelley, 55, 196 Alsile Road, Williamsburg, receiving stolen property, over $500 but under $10,000
• Joseph Adam James Hudson, 36, 155 Henry Street, Coldwater, Mich., first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Ryan Ernest Hall, 28, 1658 Barbourville Street, London, receiving stolen property, under $10,000; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; driving on suspended license, second offense
• Christopher Allen Nichols, 32, 215 Nancy Lane, Clinton, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Andrew Olyn Daniel, 45, Pilgram Court, Johnson City, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jonathan Ryan Mathews, 32, 65 Redbird Lane, London, first-degree strangulation; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; third-degree terroristic threatening; endangering the welfare of a minor
July 16
• Christopher R. Edwards, 24, 324 Dorsey Avenue, Carlisle, Ky., fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
July 17
• Brian Keith Davis, 40, 5855 East Hwy. 904, Williamsburg, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• David Michael Humphrey, 26, 45 Rice Creek, Williamsburg, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500; theft of legend drug, first offense or value under $330; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Matthew R. Bradburn, 47, 1720 Red Hill, Livingston, menacing; leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Jaden Matthew Mackey, 28, 2186 Parker Road, London, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, first offense; license to be in possession; leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance; resisting arrest; second-degree disorderly conduct; no operator's/moped license; no operator's license; failure to produce insurance card; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
July 18
• Nikki Jane Fairchild, 39, 5448 North U.S. 25-E, Grace, Ky., public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
July 19
• Christopher B. Lester, 32, 137 Houchens Road, Leitchfield, Ky., theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Joshua Allen Tascott, 25, 484 Urban Road, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; first-degree strangulation; third-degree terroristic threatening
• Joshua John Garland, 35, 96 PHI Village, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; careless driving; owner permit another to operate motor vehicle without required insurance/security, first offense; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; no registration plates; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Jacob Wayne Martin, 21, 1830 Taylor School Road, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, two counts; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, two counts
• Johnathan Wayne Petree, 29, 5292 White Oak Road, London, remanded from court
• Michael Thomas Turner, 30, 1980 Mountain Valley Road, Mohawk, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
