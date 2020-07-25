July 14
• Rebecca L. Caudill, 32, 48 Runnels Branch Road, Littcarr, Ky., public intoxication - controlled substances, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Christopher Adam Cole, 32, 48 Runnels Branch Road, Littcarr, Ky., operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; failure to wear seat belts; failure to or improper signal; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; improper equipment; failure to notify address change to Dept. of Transportation
• Christopher G. Hammons, 42, 2472 Sinking Creek Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; serving bench warrant for court; possession of firearm by convicted felon; carrying a concealed weapon;
• Devonn L. Johnson, 35, 339 Corral St., Lexington, fugitive, warrant not required
• Ashley R. Myers, 39, 479 Van Zant Road, Lily, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Myron Dwayne Wagers, 33, 300 Reams St., London, speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; failure to or improper signal; improper passing; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, second offense; failure to wear seat belts
• Gregory Allen Williams, 54, 403 E. Gulf Avenue, Jackson, Miss., public intoxication - controlled substances, excludes alcohol; first-degree possession of controlled substances, drug unspecified, first offense
July 15
• Ray O. Baker, 38, 1401 Burnett Road, London, serving parole violation warrant
• Leslie R. Cornett, 54, 54 Medan , city not listed, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Joshua Farris Gilliam, 32, 780 Terrells Creek Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, first offense; rear license not illuminated; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; non-payment of court costs, fines or fees; careless driving; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to appear, two counts
• Johanna F. Gregory, 34, 7805 South US 25, Corbin, public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Nikita C. Hedrick, 30, 172 Clancy Lane, Lily, second-degree burglary; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 2 or more grams, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession of controlled substance, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of marijuana
• Julia A. Helton, 38, address not listed, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 120 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense; first-0degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; tampering with physical evidence; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Angela R. Howard, 35, 270 Golden Eagle Drive, London, public intoxication - controlled substances, excludes alcohol
• Wesley Lloyd Hutson, 36, 10 CW Kite Lane, Mosheim, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Rodney Jenkins, 54, 594 Cleveland St., Brooklyn, N.Y., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Garry W. Leach, 61, 128 Brown Crest, Lafollette, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Shartruse T. Lyttle, 45, 335 North 5th St., Lexington, third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 200 units, drug unspecified, second or greater offense; first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possession
• Kendell Pitts, 44, 513 Mountain Lake Drive, Raleigh, N.C., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Robert M. Scott, 55, 1104 Pleasant View Road, London, third-degree terroristic threatening
• Robert M. Scott, 55, 1104 Pleasant View Road, London, third-degree terroristic threatening; failure to appear
• Crystal F. Shelton, 39, address unknown, public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol; menacing; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Michael G. St. Jean, 40, 163 Twin Valley Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
July 16
• Virgial S. Anger III, 45, 235 Longton Road, Harlan, theft of motor vehicle registration plate; no registration plates; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to wear seat belts; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; obstructed vision and/or windshield; improper turn, drive lane, enter limited access highway; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of marijuana
• Jeffrey W. Brothers, 57, 24 N. Upper St., Lexington, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• William Gilbert, 41, 492 Highmore Road, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Joshua Hensley, 31, 249 Cardinal Road, Hulen, Ky., theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; second-degree burglary
• Michael Dwayne Holt, 34, 23 Evans Lane, East Bernstadt, public intoxication - controlled substances, excludes alcohol; second-degree criminal trespassing; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Levi Cody Hoskins, 24, 5880 Slate Lick Road, London, operating on suspended or revoked operator's licene
• Robert Dwayne Kazee, 41, 400 North Hill St., London, speeding 20 mph over limit; one headlight; rear license not illuminated; no tail lamps; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, first offense; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; first-degree possession of controlled substances, methamphetamine, first offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; no operator's/moped license
• Bradley James Lester, 22, 492 Paris Karr Road, Keavy, public intoxication - controlled substances, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Jo Ann McHone, 55, 204 Stamper Lane, London, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension; resisting arrest; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Poreston Glenn Monhollen, 47, 255 Robert Cox Road, Corbin, second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; second-degree disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; menacing; third-degree criminal mischief; fourth-degree assault, dating violence, no visible injury; third-degree criminal trespassing
• Charles Smith, 58, 117 W. Carter Road, London, possession of marijuana; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; failure to appear
• Clemous R. Tabor, 51, 204 Stamper Lane, London, second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; resisting arrest; possession of handgun by convicted felon; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 2 or more grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of marijuana; persistent felony offender II
July 17
• Keera M. Asher, 19, 109 W. 10th St., London, public intoxication - controlled substances, excludes alcohol, two counts; resisting arrest, two counts; first-degree criminal trespass; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Charles Coleman Burnette, 56, 62 Robin Circle, Rossville, Ga., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Natasha R. Garrison, 33, 1191 Old Whitley Road, London, second-degree criminal trespassing
• Jacob L. Hammons, 31, 822 Pistol Creek, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, second offense; disregarding stop sign; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 oz., first offense
• Marvin Hatfield, 45, 201 Tim Bowman Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - firearm; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500
• Michael Dewayne Holt, 34, 10 Evans Lane, London, first-degree possession of controlled substances, methamphetamine, first offense
• Michael E. Holt, 33 936 Old Crab Orchard Road, London, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; third-degree possession of controlled substance, drug unspecified
• Tyler N. Jones, 23, 1794 Chaney Ridge Road, London, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Matthew D. McQueen, 35, 9632 Blakely Road, London, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of marijuana
• Adam W. McQueen, 52, 795 Haley Ridge Road, London, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 2 or more grams, methamphetamine, first offense; failure to appear
• Brian N. Mounts, 38, 760 Parker St., London, public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree burglary; first-degree criminal trespass; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
• Brian Keith Oglesby, 42, 274 Town Branch, Manchester, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses
• Chad Ryan-Kenneth Posey, 35, 355 Old Mosley Branch Road, Woodbine, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses; failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; serving bench warrant for court
• Christian A. Shrader, 20, 1275 Lily Road, London, possession of marijuana; first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Ernest Wagers Jr., 52, 9390 Ky. 490, East Bernstadt, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
July 19
• Bryan D. Cornett, 42, 120 Cherokee Lane, London, third-degree criminal trespass; public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Randy T. Cunnigan, 36, 535 Line Creek, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., second offense; reckless driving; no operator's/moped license; improper display of registration plates; no registration receipt; improper equipment; rear license not illuminated; inadequate silencer (muffler); no rear view mirror
• Jermaine Jackson Diggs, 38 3593 E. 105th St., Cleveland, Ohio, public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol; resisting arrest; menacing, two counts; second-degree disorderly conduct; third-degree assault - police officer or probation officer; disarming a police officer; third-degree terroristic threatening; fugitive from another state - warrant required
• Thomas Edard Diggs III, 45, 3593 E. 105th St., Cleveland, Ohio, resisting arrest; first-degree disorderly conduct; third-degree assault - police officer or probation officer; public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot
• Travis Lee Minton, 45, 1405 Bowling Branch, Manchester, serving bench warrant for court
• Christopher Shawn Northcutt, 44, 87 Old Stephenson Mill Road, Walton, Ky., public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Robert V. Ramsey Jr., 36, 1428 Ton Cat Trail, London, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, third or greater offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; failure to appear
• Angela J. Roberts, 50, 75 Robert E. Cox Road, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting, $500 or more but under $10,000; public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol; possession of controlled substance; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500
• Keith A. Smith, 39, 1345 Park St., Clearwater, Fla., public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Elle I. Thomas, 29, 1276 Matt Moore Court, Utha Springs, Ga., speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit; first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; first-degree wanton endangerment, police officer; reckless driving; improper passing; failure to or improper signal; failure to wear seat belts; driving too fast for traffic conditions; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, first offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Diane C. Williams, 46, 170 Jane Gibson Road, Manchester, failure to appear
• Tamnra Leiann Childers, 39, 2516 Carter Avenue, Ashland, Ky., public intoxication - controlled substances, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, two counts; third-degree possession of controlled substances, drug unspecified
• Nikki J. Fairchild, 38, 5448 U.S. 25-E, Gray, Ky., giving officer false identifying information; third-degree criminal trespassing
• Christopher L. Gaines, 33, 260 Slate Lick St., London, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Anthony Melvin-Curtis Hubbard, 36, 285 Liberty Circle, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, second offense; no operator's/moped license; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense
• Paco Aguilar Lopez, 31, 453 South Laurel Road, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Michael Allen Rogers, 47, 2516 Carter Ave., Ashland, Ky., public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Perry Lance Valentour, 28, 1522 Locust Grove Road, Keavy, failure to improper signal; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; first-degree possession of controlled substances, methamphetamine, first offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.