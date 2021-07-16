July 2
• Derek Thomas Collett, 37, 6662 Cane Creek Road, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury
• Robert Wayne Moore, 51, 42 Timothy Lane, Corbin, remanded for drug court
• Richard Curtis Haight, 34, 57 Shandon Lane, Brodhead, Ky., second-degree possession controlled substance, first offense
• Jimmy D. Lewis, 36, 28 Railroad Street, Gray, Ky., public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
July 3
• Woodard W. Smith, 41, 12205 Hwy. 687, Manchester, speeding 20 mph over limit; second-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; no registration plates; inadequate silencer (muffler); drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; careless driving; reckless driving; no registration plates; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Kelly D. Lewis, 41, 316 South 10th Street, Richmond, Ind., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
July 4
• Jason Adam Wells, 42, 1469 Old State Road, Lily, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, second offense; reckless driving; driving on DUI-suspended license, aggravated circumstances, first offense; failure to surrender suspended/revoked CCDW license; insufficient head lamps; failure to produce insurance; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; obstructed vision and/or windshield; rear license not illuminated; rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate; no tail lamps; no registration receipt; improper equipment; no operator's/moped license
• Disiree E. Maupin, 33, 154 Middleground Way, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; second-degree strangulation
• Paige Mercedez Doyle, 30, 9160 South Hwy. 421, Manchester, first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense; probation violation for felony offense
July 5
• Timothy Paul Combs, 43, 944 Mitchell Creek Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - parts from vehicle, under $500, six counts
• James R. Barnes, 41, 1009 Old Hare Road, East Bernstadt, possession of handgun by convicted felon; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, opiates, first offense; possession controlled substance; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence
• Sheena D. Johnson, 37, 200 East Maple Street, London, first-degree arson; resisting arrest; second-degree disorderly conduct; murder
July 6
• Marcus Lee Abner, 45, 411 3 RD Street, Corbin, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; unlawful possession of meth precursor, first offense; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 oz., first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; persistent felony offender I
• Tammy Lynn Cundiff, 26, 30 Gumm Road, London, second-degree wanton endangerment
• Tyler Dain Cundiff, 28, 30 Gumm Road, London, second-degree wanton endangerment
• Curtis Brandon Brewer, 43, 820 Ridgewood Drive, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Joseph Lee Arthur, 33, 4006 White Oak Road, London, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, second offense; careless driving
• Anthony Eugene Long, 36, 640 Ratcliffe Street, Newport, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Randy J. Couch, 48, 204 Laurel Branch Road, East Bernstadt, first-degree strangulation; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; third-degree terroristic threatening
• John G. Hacker, 39, 5725 US 60 East, Morehead, Ky., serving. parole violation warrant; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense
• Caleb D. Miller, 21, 7884 Greenland Place, Cincinnati, speeding 26 mph or more over limit; reckless driving; failure to or improper signal; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to wear seat belts; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; improper registration plate; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; third-degree escape; possession of marijuana
July 7
• Kenneth J. Chandler, 47, 76 Old Crab Orchard Road, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Daniel Lee Asher, 36, 200 Cloud Subdivision, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Georgia N. Osborne, 38, 400 Speedway Drive, Somerset, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct; giving officer false identifying information; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Michael Lee Stacy, 38 691 Pine Grove School Road, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; improper turning; failure to produce insurance card; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Donnie Ray Smith, 51, 2095 Watercrest Drive, Jacksonville, Fla., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jeremiah Eugene Elrod, 36, 470 Covey Rise Drive, Calhoun, Ga., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Brendon S. Luffman, 37, 134 Robbins Road, Harriman, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Darryl L. Davis, 54, 565 Morrell Drive, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Benjamin T. Collins, 46, 3530 Blackwater Road, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense
