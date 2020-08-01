July 20
• Michael D. Bowling, 62, 970 Hog Camp Branch, Tyner, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; careless driving; failure to or improper signal; failure to produce insurance card; obstructed vision and/or windshield; rear license not illuminated; improper equipment; failure to notify address change to Dept. of Transportation; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, first offense
• Jimmy E. Cox, 47, 818 First Avenue West, Hendersonville, N.C., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• James M. Estep, 45, 1807 Portersburg Rd., Manchester, failure to wear seat belts; serving bench warrant for court; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; improper equipment; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense
• Johanna F. Gregory, 34, 67 Robert E. Cox Road, Corbin, public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Bradley Lee Harmon, 32, 125 Tom Town Hollow, Corbin, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses; theft by deception, include cold checks under $10,000
• Marian F. Hedger, 53, 300 Reams Lane, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense
• Tyler Douglas Hoskins, 24, 329 Ray Overbay Road, London, second-degree wanton endangerment; second-degree terroristic threatening; menacing
• Ashley Ann Lewis, 27, 398 Pleasant View, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury; public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Christopher hank Moore, 28, 40 L. Karr Road, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, first offense; disregarding stop sign; failure to or improper signal
• Thomas W. Siler, 56, 533 Sukey Hollow, Williamsburg, overweight on highway; Violation Part 392 Federal Safety Regulations - driving of motor vehicle
• Michael L. Tkachik, 26, 1648 Barbourville Rd., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Robert D. Turner, 63, 14 R. Johnson Rd., London, no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, second offense; improper registration plate
• Gregory Scott Williams, 51, 779 3rd Avenue, Dayton, Ky., failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; possession of marijuana
July 21
• Darius J. Allen, 28, 2615 Cedar St., Louisville, speeding 26 mph or more over limit; reckless driving; first-degree wanton endangerment, police officer; first-degree wanton endangerment; first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; possession of marijuana; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 2 or more grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession of controlled substance, heroin
• Tammy S. Andrews, 49, 949 Laurel River Rd., London, second-degree burglary; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, two counts
• Doyle Back Jr., 60, 1991 Hwy. 463, Gordon, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Joshua Paul Baker, 26, 98 Underpass Road, Lily, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Brian David Blakeman, 39, 106 Hwy. 2002, city not listed, Ky., operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, first offense; one headlight; no registration plates; license to be in possession; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense
• Richard Edward Brown, 52, 1220 Taylor School Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, second offense; one headlight; no registration plates
• Randy Shane Jones, 39, 833 Rices Ford Rd., Manchester, public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession of controlled substances, methamphetamine, first offense
• David R. Landry, 36, 475 Rudy Bear Rd., London persistent felony offender II; second-degree assault
• Chris Ryan Simpson, 44, 67 Tarter St., Somerset, obstructed vision and/or windshield; first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• James R. Tipton, 39, 2848 Hickory Rd., Strawberry Plains, Tenn., public intoxication - controlled substances, excludes alcohol; second-degree indecent exposure
• Katelyn J. Trent, 25, 45 Jacqueline Lane, London, failure to appear
• Kristina L. Wells, 30, 303 1/2 West 5th St., Corbin, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Brandon Shane Zabala, 3, 13454 Old Bowling Green Rd., Glasgow, Ky., transferred from another facility
July 22
• Kasie Leann Abner, 29, 300 Reams Lane, London, public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Rebecka Lee Cloud, 33, 55 Asberry Hollow, Mary Alice, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
• Dillon Ryan Detherage, 24, 300 Reams Lane, London, first-degree possession of controlled substances, methamphetamine, first offense; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, first offense
• Diana F. Elliott, 32, 1650 Jed Lane, Hixson, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
• Brad Wayne Fields, 34, 198 Pennington Drive, London, third-degree possession of controlled substance, drug unspecified; possession/use of radio that sends/receives police messages
• Bryan Wayne Fields, 39, 574 Jackson Road, London, first-degree possession of controlled substances, methamphetamine, first offense
• Raymond Droy Giles, 42, 130 Roy Dugger Road, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, less than 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession of controlled substance, heroin, first offense; first-degree bail jumping; first-degree possession of controlled substances, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto
• Jason D. Gray, 47, 1190 Crane Fork Road, Booneville, Ky., operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, first offense; failure to or improper signal; careless driving; obstructed vision and/or windshield; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; license to be in possession; improper equipment
• Westley R. Hubbard, 30, 1886 Pine Top Road, London, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of marijuana
• Bobby W. Johnson, 50, 147 Farmers Road, London, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession of controlled substance, drug unspecified
• Melinda Ann Parms, 43, 605 W. Ky. 1376, East Bernstadt, possession of marijuana; first-degree possession of controlled substance, opiates, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; know/fraudulently use of ID card or electronic code for benefits
• James R. Proffitt, 44, 1899 Fariston Road, London, drug court
• John R. Schell, 52, 221 Pleasure View Road, London, reported in
• Joe E. Turner, 55, 6908 Clore Lane, Louisville, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 2 or more grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Eric C. Wright, 36, 0016 Cambridge Drive, Lexington, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
July 23
• Daniel Arthur, 42, 400 N. Hill St., London, third-degree possession of controlled substance, drug unspecified; possession of marijuana; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• Austin A. Baker, 31, 15 Park Subdivision, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
• Alexandria B. Bonas, 32, 103 Paper Way Apts., Corbin, possession of marijuana; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 2 or more grams, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree trafficking in controlled substances, 20 or more dosage units, drug unspecified, second or greater offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substances, less than 10 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Johnny Wayne Burkhart, 39, 449 Begley Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
• Ronald J. Durham, 38, 321 16th St., London, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Ronnie D. Fox, 29, 302 E. 4th St., London, public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Daniel Wayne Garland, 47, 560 Roy Black Road, London, public intoxication - controlled substances, excludes alcohol; menacing; second-degree disorderly conduct, two counts; resisting arrest; third-degree assault, police officer or probation officer; fourth-degree assault, dating violence, minor injury; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense, two counts; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; license to be in possession
• Emily C. Helton, 27, 4193 . Ky. 233, Gray, Ky., first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Brittany L. Hill, 31, 44 Lois Lane, Corbin, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Darrell H. Hubbard, 58, 418 Lewiston Rd., London, speeding 16 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, first offense; license to be in possession; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; license to be in possession; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to wear seat belts
• John A. Irwin, 65, 107 N. Locust St., London, failure to wear seat belts; improper equipment; first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Marvin C. Lawson, 66, 909 9th St., London, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Amanda M. Leato, 33, 2330 McWhorter St., London, failure to appear; second-degree possession of controlled substance, amphetamine; giving officer false identifying information; second-degree promoting contraband
• Anthony Lane Lipps, 37, 153 Lipps Branch Rd., Manchester, public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• James W. Moore, 38, 902 W. 5th St., London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; possession of marijuana; third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 20 or more dosage units, drug unspecified, second of greater offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 2 or more grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substances, less than 10 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; no operator's/moped license; failure to wear seat belts; resisting arrest
• David A. Nantz, 32, 233 McWhorter Road, London, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
• Alex Joseph Pedrin, 35, 2275 W. Iron Wood Hills Dr., Tuson, Ariz., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
• Emmett D. Smith, 35, 2084 Main St., Williamsburg, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; reckless driving; no registration plates; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Tommy James Stewart, 42, 60 Laurel Whitley Rd., London, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Marcus S. Woods, 47, 10410 Johnson Rd., London, C.D. L. operating vehicle while suspended; failure to produce insurance card; leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance
July 24
• Ronald Shane Baker, 35, 2420 Ky. 30, East Bernstadt, fourth-degree assault, minor injury
• Jonathan R. Davis, 37, 4163 E. Ky. 552, Lily, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense
• Dana Dawn Henderson, 36, 719 Tabert Rd., Morristown, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
• Dallas Ray McVey, 33, no address listed, alcohol intoxication in a public place first/second offense; first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence
• Braxston Jairo Palacios, 21, 21 Konitzer Lane, London, no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
July 25
• Donnie Dehaven Beach, 48, 269 Ky. 1223 South, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense
• Michael Ervin Bentley, 21, 101 Corn Cemetery Rd., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; third-degree possession of controlled substance, drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• John Doe/Michael Griggs, 33, 26 Southwind Dr., London, first-degree wanton endangerment
• Gregory L. Knight, 25, 275 Sandy Hills Circle, Corbin, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense
• Scott Barry Robinson, 40, 914 Helvetia Rd., London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense
July 26
• Michael Dustin Adkins-Jenkins, 33, 1754 Hilton Ave., Ashland, Ky., theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Michael J. Alsip, 27, 182 TIB Drive, London, first-degree strangulation; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Owen Lewis Garlen, 41, 359 Linden Walk Ave., Lexington, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense
• Misty Dawn Hunter, 32, 960 Court Rd., London, no operator's/moped license; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to wear seat belts
• Jeremy Thad Laws, 52, 902 S. Kentucky Ave., Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, first offense; careless driving; failure to or improper signal; failure to produce insurance card; improper use of left lane/overtaking vehicle
• James Dewayne Lewis, 49, 114 Boone Trail, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, first offense
• Harry E. Thornton, 69, 2146 E. Ky. 552, Keavy, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, second offense; driving on DUI-suspended license, aggravated circumstances, first offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; no operator's/moped license
• Jowanna April Tramel, 51, 240 Park Subdivision, London, failure to or improper signal; careless driving; rear license not illuminated; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; obstructed vision and/or windshield; improper equipment; no registration receipt
