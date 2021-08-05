July 20
• James Broughton, 41, 409 Emmerson Drive, Lexington, fourth-degree assault, dating violence, no visible injury
• Tina R. Partin, 53, PO Box 147, Stinking Creek, Barbourville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jason L. Goodman, 36, 75 Clark Lane, Lily, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense; public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Joshua R. Walters, 33, 321 Barton Hollow Road, Woodbine, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; resisting arrest; persistent felony offender I
July 21
• Daniel Nolan, 41, 809 Blackwater Church Road, London, public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Quincy R. Williams, 28, 383 Foley Road, Corbin, first-degree criminal trespass
• Todd K. Martin, 39, 24739 Pierce Street, Southfield, Mich., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Russell J. Merwin, 38, 101 Rays Loop Road, Newport, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Diamond L. Loyd, 27, 20 Woodland Drive, Covington, Ga., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Alexis L. Jenkins, 28, 601 Gilbert Drive, Lynch, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Georgia N. Osborne, 38, 400 Speedway Drive, Somerset, second-degree disorderly conduct; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
July 22
• Charlotte A. Johnson, 46, 65 Danielle Street, London, second-degree disorderly conduct; third-degree criminal trespassing; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Jacob T. Mosgrove/Scearse, 27, 31 Tiffany Lane, Corbin, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Jeffery Paul Smith, 50, 1271 Old Way Road, London, murder; first-degree wanton endangerment
• Sidgel R. Herald, 52, 305 Ridgeview, Berea, flagrant non-support; probation violation for felony offense
• Dominic D. Brown, 19, 1702 Washington Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Amanda B. Sauceman, 43, 145 Hixson Circle, Greenville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• James A. Ward, 57, 801 Harbin Road, Rutledge, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
July 23
• Robert Young Jr., 52, 541 Maplesville Road, London, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/controlled substance, second offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, opiates, first offense
• Kenneth E. Simpson, 45, 530 Star Hill Road, London, flagrant non-support; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Ricky D. Neace, 43, P.O. Box 261, Bonnyman, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jeremy R. Frye, 24, 37 Mercedes Drive, Keavy, probation violation for felony offense; careless driving; no registration plates; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; no operator's/moped license, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to produce insurance card
• Kristopher L. Engle, 40, 312 Helvetia North Road, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Davis C. Landrum, 38, 1811 Standard Avenue, Louisville, second-degree assault
• Shawn L. Brewer, 44, 3640 Bold Bitter Drive, Lexington, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Edward Lee Fulmer, 50, 221 Felts Road, Corbin, failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Christine T. Wagers, 27, 7842 Hwy. 779, Rockhold, Ky., theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto, $500 or more but under $10,000
• Alicia Nicole Isom, 27, 370 Roy Dugger Road, London, third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, three counts; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
July 24
• Johnny Jay Nelson, 56, 377 Pleasant View Road, London, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Aaron Y. Byerly, 23, 610 Valley View, Corbin, harassing communications, two counts; third-degree terroristic threatening, three counts
July 25
• Roger Amis, 40, 925 Adams Road, Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
July 26
• Nila Callahan, 39, 3731 Cliff Avenue, Louisville, first-degree wanton endangerment; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Mickey W. Grubb, 20, 101 East Hwy. 1223, Corbin, second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; resisting arrest; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance. with death or serious physical injury; no operator's/moped license; failure to produce insurance card; improper registration plate; disregarding stop sign; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; no registration receipt; license to be in possession; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; first-degree assault
• Christopher B. Wagner, 43, PO Box 69, LaGrange, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Elijah J. Messer, 38, PO Box 182, Dewitt, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
