July 24
• Curtis James Ball, 27, 215 Annabelle Lane, Gay, Ga., fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Ledford Scott Broughton, 62, 108 Pine St., London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., fist offense; careless driving; failure to produce insurance card
• Samuel Curtis Campbell, 39, 4178 Couch Town Rd., Busy, Ky., reported in
• Ronald Chowning, 27, 201 Douglas Lane, Elizabethtown, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
• Kristen Kayla Conley, 30, 141 Shepherd Rd., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Rowland J. Cupp, 37, 115 Shepherd Rd., London, speeding 26 mph or more over limit; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; no registration plates; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
• Johanna F. Gregory, 34, 7805 South U.S. 25, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $500 but under $10,000; public intoxication - controlled substances, excludes alcohol
• Avena L. Lopez, 20, 403 Holmes St., Lansing, Mich., speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; possession of marijuana
• Arnold Roark, 44, 5757 East Laurel Rd., London, fourth-degree assault, minor injury; menacing
• John Talbert Sims, 42, 1301 W. Market St., Louisville, failure to appear
• Jordan C. Wilder, 23, 1 Hodge Lane, London, second-degree criminal mischief
July 28
• Randall M. Carr, 42, 4877 Ky. 406, Stinnett, menacing
• Brianna Lynn Davidson, 18, 87 Ravenwood Estates, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury
• Wendy Michelle Farmer, 42, 609 Greenway Dr., London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substances, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Nicholas D. Lucas, 30, 1232 N. Main St., London, distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, first offense; possess/view matter portraying sexual performance by a minor
• Michael William Lundy, 47, 161 Woodchuck Lane, London, third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified
• Jonathan Scott Mason, 27, address not listed, Madison, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
• Anita Renee Miracle, 32, 8 Corral Court, London, public intoxication - controlled substances, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, two counts; second-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; second-degree possession controlled substance, amphetamine
• Allison Nicole Rudd, 20, 195 Couch Baker Rd., London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense
• Delsa Smith, 56, 90 McCarty Lane, Corbin, first-degree possession of controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; second-degree possession of controlled substance, drug unspecified; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Melvin L. Stigall, 40, 221 N. Mill St., London, probation violation for technical violation
• Tiffany Paige Whitehead, 41, 113 American Greeting Rd., Corbin, theft by deception, include cold checks under $500; unauthorized use of motor vehicle, first offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 10 dosage units, opiates, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
July 29
• Ali O. Abdeljaber, 26, 668 Triple Crown Parkway, Lexington, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; possession of handgun by convicted felon; persistent felony offender II; transferred from other facility
• John Huller Anderson, 65, 118 W. Gate Dr., Lexington, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
• Deandre L. Blackman, 27, 13375 Corbett St., Detroit, Mich., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
• Chadrick A. Boone, 27, 141 E. 7th St., Lexington, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
• Jennifer D. Cochrane, 41, 15 South Dixie St., London, speeding 22 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, first offense
• Silas Mack Eaton, 54, 28 Campground Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, second offense
• Kevin Lee Feltner, 28, McRoberts Rd., Wallingford, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
• Billy Dean Hammack, 28, 208 Pickle Shed Lane, Clinton, N.C., first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 2 or more grams, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Donnie Johnson, 59, 95 Terry's Way, Nancy, Ky., public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Linda Sue Joseph, 51, 5 Blossom Ridge, London, license to be in possession, two counts
• Donald Ray Lewis, 51, 4442 N. Hwy. 25, London, failure to comply with sex offender registration, second or greater offense
• Whitney R. Maness, 26, 102 Darlene Ct., Richmond, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
• Taylor Jeannie McVey, 19, public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree possession of controlled substances, methamphetamine, first offense; second-degree possession of controlled substance, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; improper parking violations; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to wear seat belts; improper registration plates, improper display of registration plates; rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; rear license not illuminated; unauthorized parking in a handicapped zone
• Retti D. Morris, 46, 1311 Martin Ave., Cumberland, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• James D. Nicholson, 52, 415 High Moore Rd., London, public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol, two counts; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Lonnie T. Ross, 36, 202 Bridge Stone Dr., Berea, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; license to be in possession; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates
• Deldrick Lemar Spencer, 33, 3632 Ballbitter Dr., Lexington, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
• Robert Ray Taylor, 54, 40 Caudill Lane, London, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
• Kenny L. Wagers, 41, public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol; serving bench warrant for court, three counts
• Amanda J. York, 35, 332 Cane Wood Dr., Winchester, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
July 30
• Cody C. Bradley, 27, 150 Westside Dr., Winchester, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
• Nicholas J. Denny, 30, 146 Highland Dr., London, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit; first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; first-degree wanton endangerment - police officer; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, fourth or greater offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $500, less than $10,000; failure to wear seat belts; improper display of registration plates; resisting arrest; reckless driving
• Morgan A. Dixon, 27, 126 Kingston Acres, Berea, public intoxication - controlled substances
• Lillie M. Eversole, 47, 52 Fire Station Rd., London, serving bench warrant for court, three counts; no operator's/moped license; parent or custodian to send child to school, first/second offenses, two counts
* Franklin J. Hammack, 44, 2588 Philpot Rd., London, second-degree disorderly conduct; public intoxication - controlled substances, excludes alcohol; third-degree terroristic threatening
• Ronnie Hoskins, 54, 4040 Ingram Rd., Tyner, third-degree possession controlled substances, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; obstructed vision and/or windshield; improper registration plate; operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substances, aggravated circumstances, third offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; license to be in possession; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; improper equipment; driving motor vehicle using hand-held mobile telephone; failure to comply with operator license re-instate; speeding 10 mph over limit
• William Ray Howard, 46, 2920 Winding Blade Rd., East Bernstadt, public intoxication - controlled substances, excludes alcohol
• Bryan Estill McClain, 30, 104 Fitch Ave., Winchester, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
• Matthew A. McIntosh, 44, 2032 Chaney Ridge Rd., East Bernstadt, cultivate in marijuana, 5 plants or more, first offense
• Stephanie Lynn Miller, 26, 394 Pleasant View Rd., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree trafficking controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; illegal possession of legend drug
• Deyshawn Perry, 25, 505 W. 10th St., London, second-degree disorderly conduct
• Jeffrey S. Pratt, 39, 75 Vull Creek Rd., Cornettsville, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
• Timothy Lee Rose, 41, 524 Dare Dr., Mt. Sterling, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
• Marty L. Smith, 40, 1847 E. 171st Place, South Holland, Ill., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
• Curtis R. Venters, 48, 173 Mayking Loop, Whitesburg, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
• Joseph Michael Wainscott, 25, 111 Brookfield Dr., Frankfort, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
July 31
• Dwayne Michael Douglas, 20, 4434 Sonoran Way, Union, Ga., speeding 26 mph or over speed limit; possession of marijuana; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense
• Ashley J. Mosley, 33, 602 Vanzant Rd., Lily, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense
• Dustin L. Radford, 29, 110 Davenport Lane, Lily, operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; resisting arrest; serving parole violation warrant
• Tammy D. Simmerman, 47, 130 Roy Dugger Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, third offense; remanded
• Christopher L. Vaughn, 38, 2784 Lily Rd., Lily, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Brandon E. Yaden, 42, 1259 House Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; careless driving; failure to comply with operator license reinstate
Aug. 1
• Charles N. Allen, 32, 10402 Ky. 6, no city listed, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses; menacing; second-degree disorderly conduct; resisting arrest
• Garcia Burns, 50, 60 Right Fork East, Corbin, public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol; first-degree indecent exposure, first offense
• Ryan S. Ferrell, 21, 115 Woodmont, no city listed, Ky., operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, first offense; speeding 17 mph over limit; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure to or improper signal
• Zachary Tyson Goodin, 29, 96 Green Valley Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances, third offense
• David R. Goodin Jr., 45, 80 Goodin Lane, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order, two counts; failure to wear seat belts; no operator's/moped license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense
• Julie R. Leger, 30, 107 Pearl St., London, menacing; second-degree disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; possession of marijuana
• Amanda Lynn Lovell, 27, 2695 London Dock Rd., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Major John Marcum, 32, 1218 Old State Rd., Lily, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, second offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; driving on DUI-suspended license, second offense; failure to wear seat belts; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Dustin Todd Owens, 46, 194 Popular Hollow, London, serving parole violation warrant; operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, first offense; failure to dim headlights; one headlight; no operator's/moped license; no registration plates
Aug. 2
• Marta L. Bush, 40, 30 Mt. Pleasant Church Rd., Gray, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Shayne Michael Carl, 30, 173 Reidal Rd., Pikeville, Ky., third-degree criminal trespassing; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting, $500 or more but under $10,000; failure to notify address change to Dept. of Transportation; no operator's/moped license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card
• Andrew Jay Cobb, 33, 8210 Maple Grove Road, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• William F. Gray, 42, 725 W. Sun St., Morehead, serving parole violation warrant; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 2 or more grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Johnathon Tyler Henson, 24, 2586 Hazel Patch Rd., East Bernstadt, flagrant non-support
• Sondra T. Jones, 39, 661 Gregory Branch, Manchester, second-degree forgery
• Natasha R. Marcum, 31, 810 Maple Grove Rd., London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Shawn L. Scott, 46, 300 Reams Lane, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses
• Edward B. Whitaker, 45, 872 Sally's Branch Rd., London, no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; license to be in possession
