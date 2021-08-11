July 27
• Rachael Ann Vanorden, 26, 116 Johnny Moore Road, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 20 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of firearm by convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm)
• Ursula V. Boshers, 55, 611 River Hill Road, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, first offense; defective brakes; improper registration plate; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates; display of illegal/altered registration plate; no registration plates; excessive windshield/window tinting; improper equipment; receiving stolen property, under $500; speeding 20 mph over limit; second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to wear seat belts; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; second-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle
• Dakota R. Sizemore, 24, 351 Turkey Foot Road, Hyden, flagrant non-support
• Steven Ray Chandler, 38, 209 South McFadden Lane, London, violation not listed
• Clay Mosley Jr., 47, 8816 West Laurel Road, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense
• Christian C. Jent, 21, 115 Rolling Cliff Drive, Bronston, Ky., first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense
• Harvey B. Horn, 45, 37 West Grand Street. Highland Park, Mich., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Richard T. Francione, 38, 40 Sepulvada Boulevard, Lily, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; third-degree terroristic threatening; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
July 28
• Nathan E. Feltner, 46, 11 Jamestown Estates, London, second-degree possession controlled substance, first offense
• John H. Goldsberry, 47, 386 Byble Road, London, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, first offense
• Nathan E. Wagoner, 41, 116 Burt Reams Road, London, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jason Wade Taylor, 39, 51 Brays Chapel Road, Williamsburg, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
July 29
• Wade L. Hamilton, 39, 1724 Hopkins Cemetery Road, Lily, third-degree criminal abuse, child 12 or under
• Michael D. Holt, 35, 20 Evans Lane, East Bernstadt, no operator's/moped license; no tail lamps; second-degree disorderly conduct; no rear view mirror; failure to or improper signal; failure to comply with helmet law over 21 years of age; operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, first offense; menacing; third-degree terroristic threatening; improper equipment; careless driving; inadequate silencer (muffler); unauthorized parking in a handicapped zone; no permanent seat for passenger (motorcycle); no footrest for passenger (motorcycle)
• Jeremy Roberts, 27, 75 Robert E. Cox Road, Corbin, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; speeding 25 mph over limit; careless driving; driving on DUI-suspended license, second offense; no operator's/moped license; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; rear license not illuminated; improper equipment
• Gai Tut Tel, 27, 3939 Apache Trail, Antioch, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Rhonda Michelle Dukes, 35, homeless, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Evan T. Bales, 32, 546 Charlie Hicks Road, Jonesboro, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Terry A. Shelton, 47 1821 Zane Whitson Drive, Erwin, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Rachel N. Rudder, 29, 290 Sepulvada Blvd., Lily, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence
• Jeffery H. Burkhart, 51, 1196 Echo Valley Road, London, third-degree burglary; third-degree criminal trespassing
July 30
• Ernie R. Bratcher, 35, 297 Jackie Bratcher Road, Manchester, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, second or greater offense; possession of a handgun by convicted felon, three counts; reckless driving; first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; first-degree wanton endangerment; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 oz., first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense
• Randy A. Lester, 36, 480 Paris Karr Road, Keavy, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; theft of motor vehicle registration plate; display of illegal/altered registration plate; improper registration plate; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; no tail lamps
• Shane Grimes, 46, 4706 NW Desoto Street, Arcadia, Fla., failure to or improper signal; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; trafficking in marijuana, over 8 ounces but under 5 lbs., first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
July 31
• James B. Hart, 47, 3130 Hwy. 638, Manchester, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury; giving officer false identifying information; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.