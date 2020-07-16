July 6
• Julia Ann Blankenship, 46, 7793 US 25-S, Corbin, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Jeremy James Boggs, 42, 1812 Versailles Road, Lexington, first-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; menacing; first-degree wanton endangerment; resisting arrest; first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine; first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 2 or more grams, methamphetamine, first offense; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 oz., first offense; possession of firearm by convicted felon, two counts
• Donald R. Mullis, 60, 112 16th Street, Corbin, fourth-degree assault, dating violence, minor injury
• Robert V. Ramsey Jr., 36, 1424 Tomcat Trail, London, public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Charles O. Shores III, 24, 278 John R. Jones Road, London, first-degree strangulation; first-degree wanton endangerment; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; transferred from other facility
• Emmalee G. Walker, 30, 234 Sowder Lane, London, first-degree wanton endangerment
July 7
• Jessie Castro Adams, 67, 17047 Genesis Road, Crossville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
• Juanita L. Elkins, 43, 65 Daniel Street, London, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Bobby A. Hall, 25, 10124 US 25-S, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
• Ryder Storm Jenkins, 20, 118 Elders Lane, Ribeerton, WY, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
• Rolando K. Johnson, 54, 1557 Virginia Park, Detroit, Michigan, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
• Anthony A. Jones, 42, 2658 Sand Hill Road, Livingston, public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Joseph A. McNally, 40, 132 Vaughn Street, Warner Robbins, Ga., no registration plates; no registration receipt; first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 2 or more grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Tamara N. Milwee, 30, 137 Kings Wood Drive, Gray, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
• Ashley M. Mosley, 29, 1943 Roots Branch Road, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting, $500 or more but under $10,000
• Derhonda Newberry, 40, 824 Wright Street, Clovis, NM, first-degree possession of controlled substances, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substances, 2 or more grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• Charles J. Sizemore, 54, 1968 Hazel Patch Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
• William F. Smith, 35, 1943 Roots Branch, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting, $500 or more but under $10,000
• Tiffany L. Swafford, 31, 1943 Roots Branch, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting, $500 or more but under $10,000
July 8
• Barbara Louise Bray, 46, 1388 Old Salts Road, Somerset, speeding 26 mph or more over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, first offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Christopher Paul Carpenter, 30, 306 McClure Street, Livingston, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; license plate not legible; improper parking violations
• Justin L. Chambers, 39, 266 Collins Lane, Corbin, public intoxication - controlled substances, excludes alcohol
• Bryan T. Hammons, 49, 410 Clark Drive, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; license to be in possession; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; no tail lamps; excessive windshield/window tinting; no registration receipt; fugitive, warrant not required; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; second-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Joseph R. Helton, 25, 13119 N. Ky. 421, Manchester, speeding 23 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, third offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card, two counts; careless driving; disregarding stop sign; driving on DUI-suspended license, second offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, first offense; second-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 10 dosage units, codeine, second offense; third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, more than 20 dosage units, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Danny R. Horton, 29, 22748 Arnett Lane, Rush, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
• Tomesa Lynn Jones, 51, 313 R/ Shell Circle, London, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• James R. Marcum, 46, 8566 East Laurel Road, London, no clearance lights; rear license no illuminated; inadequate silencer (muffler); failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
• Todd Douglas McWhorter, 44, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, first offense; disregarding stop sign; failure to or improper signal; failure to illuminate headlights; no tail lamps; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Lee R. Merritt Sr., 55, address unknown, first-degree possession of controlled substances, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; public intoxication - controlled substances, excludes alcohol; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses; serving bench warrant for court; no tail lamps; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to notify address change to Dept. of Transportation; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Christopher A. Moland, 33, 3367 Ky 30 West, Jackson, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Vee L. Rader, 47, 1896 Ky. 1393, Jackson, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Mary M. Roark, 36, 467 Fire House Road, Manchester, serving bench warrant for court; first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Michael W. Slone, 43, 714 Hales Branch, Red Fox, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
July 9
• Joshua Ray Barrett, 41, 334 North Main Street, London, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession of controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc, aggravated circumstances, first offense; possession of marijuana
• Robert Glen Burkhart, 67, 192 Hwy. 215, Hyden, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Landon D. Collins, 32, 1516 Locust Grove Road, London, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Joseph Chad Curry, 45, 25 Curry Road, London, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Marsha Lynn Denny, 41, 2097 Sally's Branch Road, London, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Johnny R. Gregory, 51, KY. 472, London, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Kimberly Ann Hubbard, 33, public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol, two counts; second-degree disorderly conduct, two counts; third-degree criminal trespass
• Irvin Johnson, 34, Taylor Subdivision, London, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; second-degree wanton endangerment - police officer
• Heather D. Root, 35, 620 Rita Lane, Corbin. public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Angela M. Shepherd, 43, 2097 Sally's Branch Road, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 2 or more grams, methamphetamine, second or greater offense; third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 20 or more dosage units, second or greater offense
• Enoch Smith, 28, 2350 Mary Dell Road, London, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; third-degree possession of controlled substance, drug unspecified
• David Jason Stillings, 43, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; resisting arrest; possession of marijuana; third-degree possession of controlled substance, drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• Linda Jane Wallace, 50, 55 Van Hollow Road, McKee, driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 2 or more grams, methamphetamine, second or greater offense; third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 20 or more dosage units, second or greater offense; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., second offense
July 10
• Jaleen Genard Allen, 26, 13305 Stratmoor, Detroit, Mich., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
• Amon Keith Barlow, 33, 177 Gross Road, London, no lights on bicycle; operating non-motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Joshua M. Catlett, 31, 2640 Upper Middle Creek, Sevierville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jonathan R. Davis, 37, address unknown, London, public intoxication - controlled substances, excludes alcohol; first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense
• Terry M. Griffith, 36, 351 Pleasure View, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 2 or more grams, methamphetamine, first offense; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., second offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts; serving bench warrant for court
• Deandre Roy Haliburton, 33, 14011 E. 7 Mile, Detroit, Mich., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Shelby Lynn Hardy, 25, 1400 Roosevelt Avenue, Corbin, second-degree disorderly conduct; public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Christopher Allan Johnston, 36, 800 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Patricia Lou Marcum, 64, 201 Dees Road, London, fourth-degree assault, no visible injury; third-degree terroristic threatening; second-degree disorderly conduct; second-degree wanton endangerment
• Ricky Lee Miracle, 33, 92 Cecil Wyatt Road, Corbin, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Benjamin G. Weyland, 24, 1001 NE Garden View Drive, Atlanta, Ga., speeding 25 mph over limit; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense
July 11
• Mitchell Dale Bowles, 41, 6277 Ky. 421 North, McKee, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, second offense; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; careless driving; no rear view mirror; improper equipment
• Asia N. Cunningham, 18, 42 Dean Road, Jackson, Ky., operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; careless driving; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; one headlight; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; disregarding traffic control device - traffic light
• Destiny N. Hobbs, 19, 3704 Mildred Road, McKee, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Ralph Johnathan Hoskins, 35, 7616 Bar Creek Road, Oneida, Ky., no registration receipt; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense
• Raymond A. Jones, 32, 77 Westerfield Lane, Manchester, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, first offense; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• James William-Cody Lambdin, 22, 787 Ky. 1223, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, first offense; no tail lamps; improper registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; no operator's/moped license; possession of marijuana; receiving stolen property under $10000
• Justin B. Mullins, 27, 7556 Old County Road, McKee, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 10 or more dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense; third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, less than 20 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense; third-degree possession of controlled substance, drug unspecified; resisting arrest; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• Ashley R. Smith, 24, 7616 Bar Creek Road, Oneida, Ky., first-degree possession of controlled substances, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; public intoxication - controlled substances, excludes alcohol
July 12
• Christopher A. Andrews, 19, 229 Sowder Lane, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; giving officer false identifying information; resisting arrest; menacing; second-degree wanton endangerment; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Mercedes Renea Cheek, 24, 2741 Lily Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, third offense; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense
• Summer M. Engle, 24, 2217 Ky. 490, East Bernstadt, second-degree disorderly conduct; public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury
• Shelby Lynn Hardy, 25, 1304 Alta Avenue, Corbin, third-degree criminal trespassing
• Logan Andrew Miller, 28, 500 Halls Gap Estates, Stanford, Ky., operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; careless driving
• Charles Earl Nantz, 30, 172 Clancy Lane, Lily, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, less than 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree wanton endangerment; third-degree possession of controlled substance, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of marijuana
July 13
• Amon Keith Barlow, 33, 177 Gross Road, London, reported in
• James Jeremy Boggs, 534, 257 Texas, Corbin, fourth-degree assault, dating violence, minor injury
• Danny D. Burdine, 47, 101 Oakley Street, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; careless driving; license to be in possession
• Steven Wayne Helton, 35, 922 Hanes Baker Road, Corbin, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; second-degree possession of controlled substance, drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Leslie M. Hubbard, 45, 138 Les Hubbard Road, London, serving parole violation warrant
• Grant M. Lockwood, 27, 201 Auburn Avenue, Somerset, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., second offense; second-degree wanton endangerment; serving bench warrant for court
• Randy Lee Lucas, 37, 1568 Kelly Fork Road, Hazard, failure to appear; failure to wear seat belts; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; speeding 15 mph over limit
• Michael Scott Revis, 30, 225 Breelsford Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Heather Danielle Root, 35, 620 Rita Lane, Corbin, fourth-degree assault, dating violence, minor injury
• Jonathan Tyler Sizemore, 20, 392 Slate Ridge Road, London, failure to appear•
• Kenny Blake Wagers Jr., 21, 27 McWhorter Road, London, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession of controlled substance, heroin, first offense
• Kristan Young, 41, 410 Elmer Jones Road, London, public intoxication - controlled substances, excludes alcohol
