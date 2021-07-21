July 8
• Kenneth Ray Prewitt, 31, 167 Mountain Ash Road, Williamsburg, Ky., probation violation for felony offense
• Terry Dewayne Griffin, 41, 119 Belinda Parkway #203, Mt. Juliet, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Alfredo Guerrero-Mora, 62, homeless, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jason R. Taylor, 41, 769 Laws Branch Road, Ingran, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
July 9
• Eddie J. Joseph, 23, 155 Jackson Church Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, first offense; failure to or improper signal; no rear view mirror; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Dorothy M. Lambert, 40, 99 Shackle Road, London, possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; second-degree possession controlled substance, first offense
• Amber A. Lorman, 35, 10843 South Wilderness Road, Livingston, Ky., careless driving; license plate not legible; improper or no windshield; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; rear license not illuminated; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; no operator's/moped license
• Wilie Ray Buttrey, 50, 694 J.B. Buttrey Road, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree. possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; tampering with physical evidence; giving officer false identifying information
• Kristen L. Hoke, 35, 236 Little Pittsburg Road, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; neglect action - UJC; serving bench warrant for court
• Davan Rena Smith, 42, 8433 Somerset Road, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
