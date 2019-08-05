Wednesday, July 31
Jennifer Ann Lovett, 28, 354 Ott Road, Corbin, menacing
Brian D. Roaden, 39, 153 Water Works Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Bradley S. Walters, 29, 1239 Oak Grove Church Road, Corbin, trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine), second-offense or more; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess)
Mystie M. Phelps, 45, 656 West Journeys End Road, Stearns, remanded
Jeffery Callahan, 41, 20 Evans, East Bernstadt, Failure to comply with sex offender registration, first-offense; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense; serving bench warrant for court
Prentice L. Buckles, 34, 1211 Old Crab Orchard Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or displacement (auto, $500 or more but less than $10,000); resisting arrest; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first-offense; disorderly conduct, second-degree; operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license; assault of a police officer or probations officer, third-degree; theft by unlawful taking or displacement (all others, under $500); persistent felony offender II; fleeing or or evading police on foot, second-degree; failure to appear in court; public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol), two counts
Andrew Terry Roark, 21, 761 Bells Fork Road, Manchester, speeding, 10 miles over the speed limit; operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license
Flecia M. Simpson, 29, 461 Litton Town Road, East Bernstadt, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first-offense; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of a non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first-offense; improper display of registration plates; failure to wear seat belts; no operator's moped license
Stanley W. Dople, 52, 542 Bethal Road, Pine Knot, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout;
Joshua L. Cox, 36, 183 Skinner Lane, Corbin, trafficking in a controlled substance, (less than two grams of methamphetamine), first-degree, second-offense or more; persistent felony offender I
Matthew Jordan Sams, 30, 67 Oakview Lane, London, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc, first-offense
Gerald W. May, 33, 100 East Bernstadt, East Bernstadt, burglary, third-degree; sexual abuse, first-degree; theft by unlawful taking (auto, $500 or more but less than $10,000); persistent felony offender II, two counts; unlawful transaction with minor, third-degree;
Dustin M. Hurley, 31, 6693 Battlefield, Berea, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Eric B. Parsons, 49, 390 Bill Mays Road, London, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., second-offense; possession of a controlled substance, second-degree, drug unspecified
Leslie Vann, 53, 167 Gilbert Road, London, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license; serving bench warrant for court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.