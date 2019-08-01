Friday, July 26
- Natisha N. Roberts, 40, 10 Mulberry Road, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting (under $500)
- Bryan L. Robinson, 39, 410 Moren Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto ($500 or more but under $10,000); operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license
- Brandy T. Smith, 22, 6050 Highway 38, Evarts, serving parole violation warrant
- Hunter C. Vaughn, 22, 240 Brelance Drive, Corbin, fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; assault (domestic violence, minor injury), fourth-degree; criminal mischief, third-degree; public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest
- Joshua Anthony Warman, 35, 107 Greenfield Lane, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting (under $500); serving bench warrant for court, two counts; possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first-offense; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess)
- Michael J. Caldwell, 30, 80 Dogwood Trail, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others (under $500); serving bench warrant for court
- Miranda Ann Short, 18, 147 Chester Radford Road, East Bernstadt, menacing; disorderly conduct, second-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree
- Marshall Bowling, 41, 59 Brown Lane, London, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
- Sonda Sue Ramsey, 48, 176 Highway 137, East Bernstadt, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license; receiving a stolen property (under $10,000); failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance; failure to wear seatbelts; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation
- Ricky McCarty Hall, 38, 1858 North Mill Street, London, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
- Covey L. Brock, 34, 1036 McWhorter Victory Road, London, reckless driving; criminal trespassing, first-degree; serving bench warrant for court
Saturday, July 27
- Melissa A. Campbell, 37, 538 Old Richmond Road, London, possession of marijuana
- Daniel T. Messer, 39, 55 Cross Street, Woodbine, serving bench warrant for court
- Flora D. Proffitt, 29, 494 Norwood Drive, London, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
- Dwayne E. Harris, 34, 502 Mountain View Avenue, Harlan, driving on DUI-suspended license, first-offense; violation of a foreign emergency protective order/domestic violence order; assault (domestic violence, minor injury), fourth-degree; possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), third-degree
- Hannah G. Craft, 21, 72 Paul Marcum Road, London, contempt of court (libel/slander), resistance to order
Sunday, July 28
- Chad W. Rogers, 39, 9832 Highway 1003, Somerset, serving bench warrant for court; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required license, first-offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license
- Jonette L. Fitzpatrick, 51, 201 Bourne Avenue, Somerset, criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree; giving officer false identifying information; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess)
- Christopher Hank Moore, 27, 40 L Karr Road, East Bernstadt, theft by unlawful taking or displacement, all others (under $500); serving bench warrant for court
- Robert D. Mullins, 57, 523 490, East Bernstadt, probation violation (for felony offense)
- Ashley A. Lewis, 26, 398 Plesant View Road, London, assault (dating violent, minor injury), fourth-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense;
- Jessie J. Blanton, 29, 598 Peter Cave Road, McKee, theft by unlawful taking or displacement, shoplifting (under $500)
- Glenn D. Buntain, 45, 338 Donta Lane, East Bernstadt, assault (domestic violence, minor injury), fourth-degree
- Jade A. Roberts, 24, 2363 Mount Zion Road, East Bernstadt, disorderly conduct, second-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree; public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; menacing
