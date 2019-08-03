Monday, July 29
Amanda T. Huff, 36, 506 Sherman Lane, Kite, wanton endangerment, first-degree
Mary E. Parson, 27, 3242 North Milow Road, Tomahawk, federal prisoner held in-transit/court/serveout
Julie Ann Gabbard, 57, 270 Old Bell Road, Pineville, public intoxication (controlled substance, excludes alcohol)
Melissa K. Wright, 41, 2784 Tyes Ferry Road, Rockhold, public intoxication (controlled substance, excludes alcohol); failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense; contempt of court (libel/slander), resistance to order, two counts; failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates; no registration receipt
Major J. Marcum, 31, 1218 Old State Road, Lily, operating motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/dugs/etc.), first offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license; possession of marijuana; no registration plates; no registration receipts; serving bench warrant for court
Tuesday, July 30
Jamie H. Blevins, 40, 3191 McWhorter Road, London, receiving stolen property (under $10,000); possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-offense; probation violation (for technical violation)
Sabra D. Simpson, 53, 431 Standard Avenue, Corbin, public intoxication (controlled substance, excludes alcohol)
Aaron J. Jones, 34, 1778 Hopper Creek Road, London, public intoxication (controlled substance, excludes alcohol)
Megan N. Jones, 30, 403 West Second Street, Perryville, contempt of court (libel/slander), resistance to order
Derek Grant Honeycutt, 38, 208 Ratcliff School Road, Leburn, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc.), fourth offense or more; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first-offense; driving on a DUI suspended license, first-offense; failure to wear seatbelts; failure to produce insurance card
William K. Foley, 36, 42 Lynn Acre Road, Corbin, drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree, first-offense; serving bench warrant for court
Kimberly G. Brinegar, 38, homeless, London, flagrant non-support
Kimberly A. Hubbard, 32, 8 Blake Drive, Single, promoting contraband, first-degree; public intoxication (controlled substance, excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); disorderly conduct, second-degree; possession of a controlled substance first-offense, second-degree
Gary C. Grines, 38, 545 Breeding Creed Road, Redfox, assault (domestic violence, minor injury), fourth-degree
