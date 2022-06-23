June 1
• Anthony Graham Taylor, 22, 6384 Barbourville Road, London - operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance second offense
• TJ James Crossley, 34, 148 Dewberry Lane, Keavy - first-degree burglary
• Dakota William Smith, 25, 538 Old Richmond Road, London - parole violation for felony offense; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting; resisting arrest; second-degree fleeing or evading police
• Aaron David Stone, 23, 195 South Broadway Street, Berea - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense, two counts; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Billy R. Pennington, 34, 380 Byble Road, London - first-degree disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; giving officer false identifying information
• William Jonathan Dailey, 30, 108 Hillcrest, Lancaster, KY - theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $500 but under $1,000; flagrant non-support
• Terrance Allen Patterson, 49, 3807 Gedda, Knoxville, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jessica Anne Jenkins, 33, 188 Bancroft Chappel Road, Kingsport, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Donald Ray Causey, 59, 101 DR Jones Road, Gray, KY - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
June 2
• Michael Louis Boone, 57, 535 Roy Dugger Road, London - theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting; third-degree criminal trespassing
• Billy D. Sizemore, 36, 2785 Somerset Road, London - fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Shelby Lynn Jones, 26, 383 Foley Road, Corbin - failure to appear, three counts; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; license to be in possession; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, first offense
June 3
• Austin J. Earls, 25, 64 West Cemetery Road, London - operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; improper equipment; failure to wear seat belts; communication device violation, first offense; inadequate silencer (muffler); insufficient head lamps; no registration plates; no operator's/moped license; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; probation violation for technical violation
• Chase Coleman Morgan, 25, 511 Morgan Lane, Hyden - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, two counts; possession of a forged prescription for legend drug, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, two counts; possession of handgun by convicted felon; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order, three counts; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Rodney K. Kelly, 19, 102 Osborne Private Drive, Johnson, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Neil R. Canney, 52, 183 Old Town Farm Road, Hartford, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jacob T. Bradshaw, 26, 174 Elm Lane, Bluff, TN. - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jason Dean Beckler, 33, 410 Jones Franklin Road, Morristown, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Adam M. Almeda, 33, 2000 Price Avenue, Knoxville, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Peter J. Belli, 65, 1320 Fair View Avenue , Kingsport, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Demetrius L. Bolden, 46, 106 Jackson Street, Gate City, VA - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Kenneth Dewayne Blevins, 43, 1184 Charity Hill Road, Elizabethtown, KY - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Teddy J. Berry, 40, no street address listed, Kingsport, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Anthony N. Ayers, 31, 800 Summit Avenue, Elizabethton, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Xavier Marquelle Turner, 32, 751 Norfold Green Circle, Chattanooga, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.