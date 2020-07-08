June 23
• Royal B. Farmer, 33, 107 Fiechter Lane, London, public intoxication - controlled substances, excludes alcohol
• Ethan K. Hammons, 21, 2442 Sinking Creek Road, London, first-degree manslaughter
• Treston Ray Humfleet, 18, 2646 Hawk Creek Road, London, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance; improper display of registration plates
• Leslie Lee Lawson, 52, 247 Foley Road, Corbin, second-degree criminal trespassing; second-degree disorderly conduct; serving bench warrant for court
• Sheila D. Osborne, 59, 250 Falls Street, London, first-degree manslaughter
• John T. Parms, 27, 27 E. Campground Road, London, remanded
• Viola J. Stanley, 31, 846 Ward Cemetery Road, London, serving bench warrant for court, two counts; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
June 24
• Marlow P. Baker, 35, 103 John Parker Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
• Bryan D. Cornett, 42. 120 Cherokee Lane, London, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Kathryn M. Emmert, 45, 425 Riverbend Road, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 2 or more grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Aaron Clay Faulkner, 25, 175 Pleasant View, Edmunton, Ky., fugitive, warrant not required
• Jamie Patton Gilbert, 38, 689 Mt. Zion Road, East Bernstadt, public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol; third-degree terroristic threatening; serving bench warrant for court, two counts
• Douglas W. House, 51, 21 Hammock Road, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 2 or more grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Calvin L. Manis, 73, 48 Kim Mays Drive, Barbourville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Deidre M. May, 55. 416 Bomont Avenue, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses
• Kraig T. Musick, 49, 2528 Philpot Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., failure to wear seat belts; failure to issue insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; flagrant non-support; serving bench warrant for court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.