June 24
• Arville J. Thomas Jr., 50, 136 Boering Drive, London, Ky., flagrant non-support; first-degree persistent felony offender
• Stephanie Rochelle Valentour, 44, 100 Scott Apts., London, possession of marijuana; second-degree possession of controlled substance
June 25
• Tammy K. Creech, 53, 6386 Barbourville Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Cody Kenzie Dittmar, 29, 10387 Key West Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Farlin N. Lawson, 52. 6386 Barbourville Road, London, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Robert David McCamon, 28, 31 Hammock Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Wilmer Marcus Melendez, 51, 505 M. 4th Street, Danville, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; transferred from other facility
• Candice Y. Moberly, 40, 497 Shiner Church Road, Williamsburg, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., second offense; failure to produce insurance card; public intoxication - controlled substances, excludes alcohol; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Jason R. Patton, 39, 2671 Pine Hill Road, London, public intoxication - controlled substances, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Richard Lee Sandlin, 44, 10404 Bruce Drive, Florence, Ky., theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500
June 26
• Donald Lee Bowling, 60, 578 Roy Black Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., second offense
• David Darrell Ellington Jr., 21, address unknown, public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Ronald R. Green, 27, 715 Boss Vaughn Road, Annville, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense
• Tyler D. Hawkins, 20, 315 London Avenue, Corbin, first-degree strangulation; first-degree wanton endangerment; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury, two counts; public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Willie Vasco Hubbard, 65, 1375 Ky. 490, East Bernstadt, no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; improper display of registration plates; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; improper equipment
• Destiny L. Lawson, 22, 85 Henderson Road, Jeffersonville, Ky., alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses
• Ciana D. Lewis, 20, 1644 Hampton Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses
• Stephanie Ann McCall, 50, 521 S. Winter Street, Midway, Ky., operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; license to be in possession; improper equipment
• Kenny Ray Raleigh, 42, 775 Hwy. 3404, Partigade, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Ben J. Sellards, 43, 143 Terrell Road, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
• Dalton F. Shifflet, 24, 1052 Victory Mt Zion Road, London, report in
• Roger D. Thomas, 48, 136 Boering Drive, London, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• James E. Zeo, 43, 231 Levi Road, London, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of marijuana; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot
June 27
• Marlow Paul Baker, 35, 77 Sweet Hollow Road, London, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree assault, police officer or probation officer
• Luke A. Frenz, 36, 564 Byrley Road, Corbin, possession of open alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle prohibited; failure to owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; endangering the welfare of a minor
• Debbie Susan Hammock, 56, 302 Locust Grove Road, Keavy, first-degree assault
• Matthew A. Jackson, 33, 6536 Old Somerset Road, London, speeding, 11 mph over limit; possession of handgun by convicted felon; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, second offense; license to be in possession; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt
• Michael L. Loudermilk, 33, 406 Laurel Lake Road, London, first-degree fleeing or evading police, in motor vehicle; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; reckless driving; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; no motorcycle operator's license; license plate not legible; rear license not illuminated; no tail lamps; improper parking violations; improper display of registration plates; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to notify address change to Dept. of Transportation; unapproved or no eye protective device (motorcycle); motorcycle registration plate
• Tristan Lee McHone, 24, 618 Maplesville School Road, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; third-degree terroristic threatening; public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol
June 28
• Ursula V. Boshers, 54, 611 River Hill Road, East Bernstadt, speeding, 20 mph over limit; second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to wear seat belts; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; obstructed vision and/or windshield; rear license not illuminated; no rear view mirror; failure to or improper signal; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; receiving stolen property, under $10,000; improper registration plate; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates; display of illegal/altered registration plate; no registration plates; excessive window/window tinting; improper equipment
• Nicholas B. Coffey, 39, 769 Smith-Brewer Road, London, receiving stolen property, under $10,000; improper registration plate; no registration receipt; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; serving parole violation warrant
• Timothy Ray Mills, 39, 56 Wells Drive, London, third-degree criminal trespassing; second-degree disorderly conduct; serving bench warrant for court; flagrant non-support
• Aireale M. Yoste, 38, 141 Konitzer Lane, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses
