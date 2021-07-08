June 24
• Donald Shane Johnson, 32, 2824 Slate Lick Road, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Angelia N. Bolton, 40, 1330 Barton Mill Road, Corbin, neglect action - UJC
• Brandy Lee Ward, 42, 136 Grace Lewis Road, Elizabethton, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Michael Thomas Lyons, 32, 1685 Highway 91, Elizabethton, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• William Kyle Humphreys, 24, 113 Joe Wilson Road, Elizabethton, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• William E. Britton, 50, 144 Glaze Road, Telford, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Traci Lynn Perkins, 45, 3110 Cumberland Falls Hwy., Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
June 25
• James Ray Simpson, 37, 138 Cox Lane, London, first-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; reckless driving; second-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; second-degree criminal mischief; failure to appear; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; driving on DUI-suspended license, second offense; license to be in possession; no registration receipt; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; failure to wear seat belts; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; careless driving
• Britt Nathaniel Nunn, 29, 366 Tackett Road, Lily, failure to wear seat belts; driving on DUI-suspended license, second offense; failure to produce insurance card; no operator's/moped license; no registration receipt; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense; drug paraphernalia - deliver/manufacture; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; no registration plates; no registration plates
• Rachel Lee Guinn, 43, no street address listed, Johnson City, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Sara Jane Williamson, 33, 410 Pipeyard Hollow, Canada, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Brandon Lee Gray, 39, 281 Maggard Road, London, first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; failure to wear seat belts; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; first-degree criminal mischief; reckless driving; resisting arrest; improper passing; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more
• Quincy Shun Demarcs Jones, 37. 314 Roy Kidd Avenue, Corbin, first-degree strangulation; first-degree criminal trespass
• Billy Allen Nicely, 55, 118 Second Street. Corryton, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Marun Mawenza Henderson, 28, 5085 Lokdewyck Street, Detroit, Mich., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
June 27
• Jonathan Robert Davis, 38, 1463 East KY 552, Lily, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; direct contempt
• Charles Doan, 41, 145 Robert E. Cox Road, Corbin, failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Harold E. Eaton, 44, 4285 South KY 233, Gray, Ky., first-degree indecent exposure, first offense; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense; resisting arrest; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; second-degree disorderly conduct; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
• Stephanie R. Timberlake, 46, 1004 Circle Drive, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
June 28
• Brett A. Hatfield, 43, 1311 Hightop Road, Corbin, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, two counts; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; contempt of court, libel/slander/resistance to order; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; second-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Anthony Lane Griffin, 39, 31 Bentley Road, London, first-degree wanton endangerment
• Tiara Lashonda Badgett, 31, 2707 Sunset Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Amy Michell Taras, 35, 117 East Arrowood Road, Oak Ridge, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Travis Paul Sutherland, 43, 1158 Dorothy Street, Kingsport, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Christian D. Edwards, 25, 320 Pistol Creek Road, London, fourth-degree assault, no visible injury; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Teri Cecile Davis, 38, 8409 Hwy., Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; giving officer false identifying information; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; failure to produce insurance card; speeding, 20 mph over (limited access); communication device violation, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified
June 29
• Tommy R. Barton II, 43, 2084 Main Street, Williamsburg, Ky., public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Constance V. Banet/Kinworthy, 54, 267 Crawfish Road, Manchester, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Amber N. Brandenburg, 34, 63 Gamecock Road, East Bernstadt, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500, two counts; giving officer false identifying information; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Lisa Renee Baker, 39, 1193 KY 3041, Corbin, first-degree wanton endangerment, police officer; menacing; second-degree disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; fourth-degree assault, minor injury; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense
• Scott Allen Reed, 40, 423 Vanzant Road, Lily, flagrant non-support; serving bench warrant for court; probation violation for technical violation; receiving stolen property, under $10,000
June 30
• Charlotte A. Partin, 29, 248 Carter Street, Woodbine, Ky., driving too fast for traffic conditions; possession of open alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle prohibited; no operator's/moped license; improper use of left lane/overtaking vehicle; license to be in possession; improper passing; improper equipment
• Robert Shelton, 51, homeless, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; failure to comply with sex offender registration, first offense
• Jessica R. Perkins, 29, 179 Radio Hill Road, Manchester, transferred for court
• Wesley Burt Varga, 42, 155 Bonanza Trail, Corbin, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Brian Keith Eldridge, 46, 1499 Robinson Creek Road, London, murder
• Travis Wayne Helton, 29, 888 American Greeting Road, Corbin, serving parole violation warrant
• T.J. Nelson, 28, 377 Pleasant View Road, London, fourth-degree assault, minor injury; second-degree disorderly conduct
July 1
• Angela R. Howard, 36, 270 Golden Eagle Drive, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; license to be in possession
• Johnny Heath Gilbert, 48, 2663 West KY 1376, East Bernstadt, first-degree wanton endangerment; impersonating a police officer; failure to display extended weight device for vehicle operating under extended weight permit; first-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; second-degree disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit; careless driving; reckless driving; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; no registration plates; no registration receipt; display of illegal/altered registration plate; improper display of registration plate; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts
• Timothy Robert Dickerson, 48, 494 Falvely Road, Butler, Ky., second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; resisting arrest; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; giving officer false identifying information
• Sara Fracheska Spoonamore, 31, 8713 South Wilderness Road, Mt. Vernon, remanded from court
• Israel Lynn Miller, 37. 121 Vista Road, Manchester, serving bench warrant for court
• Christopher J. Mays, 36, 188 Ray Johnson Road, East Bernstadt, failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; improper equipment; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; first-degree criminal abuse - child 12 or under
