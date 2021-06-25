June 3
• Ronald D. Roberts, 46, 34 Ravenwood Estates, London, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, two counts; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; second-degree possession controlled substance, first offense
• Camaron A. Billips, 25, 488 Oakwood Circle, Cleveland, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jeffrey Patrick Turner, 34, 4342 U.S. 19, Murphey, N.C., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Benjamin D. Laws, 39, 1295 Edwina Lane, Newport, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Dennie W. Taylor, 42, 1857 Read Branch Road, Manchester, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Joshua Everett Doan, 33, 2855 Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
June 4
* Melissa A. Campbell, 39, address unknown, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; obstructing government operations; obstructing a highway; second-degree disorderly conduct; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol, two counts
• Steven Ray Chandler, 38, 209 South McFadden Lane, London, first-degree wanton endangerment
• Alexander R. Sumner, 32, 376 Crawford Isom Road, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting, $500 or more but under $10,000
• Michael Shane McCormick Sr., 56, 111 Terrell Road, Corbin, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Robert J. Beach, 52, 137 Jacksboro Street, Somerset, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Amanda J. Beeler, 29, 437 Providence Road, Cumberland, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• James G. Gregory, 38, 504 W. 5th Street, Corbin, possession of firearm by convicted felon; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Scottie R. Abrams, 44, 1590 Burnett Road, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of firearm by convicted felon
• Darren G. Gibson, 38, 430 Wyatt Road, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams methamphetamine, first offense; possession of firearm by convicted felon; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Donna J. Burns, 40, Nicole Lane, Greenville, Ga., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Crystal L. Mills, 37, 6780 Barbourville Street, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500; fraudulent use of credit card, over $500 but under $10,000
June 5
• Michael Ray Lawson, 50, 6830 Barbourville Road, London, first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; driving on DUI-suspended license, aggravated circumstances, first offense; careless driving; reckless driving; first-degree wanton endangerment; unauthorized use of motor vehicle, first offense
• Ashley Nichole Mullins, 33, 2420 East KY 30, East Bernstadt, driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; third-degree criminal trespassing; license to be in possession; failure to wear seat belts
