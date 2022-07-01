June 4
• Brian J. Laster, 45, 57 Dees Road, London - failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession; flagrant non-support; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Stephen M. Ford, 37, 18104 Cumberland Road, Noblesville, Indiana - public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; impersonating a peace officer; fugitive from another state - warrant required
• Charles R. Smith, 52, 219 Witt Road, London - license to be in possession; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; license to be in possession
• Curtis D. Moore, 38, 1013 Vaughn Ridge Road, London - violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, first offense; rear license not illuminated
June 6
• Brianna M. Rich, 23, 85 Briar Cliff Avenue, Corbin - public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; no registration receipt; improper registration plate; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; license plate not legible; failure to produce insurance card; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; license to be in possession; improper display of registration plates
• Alason Lynnsee Foley, 32, 209 Twin Maples Drive, Barbourville - possession of controlled substance; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Timothy Aaron Smith, 24, 100 Corbin Manor, Corbin - remanded
• Misty Nicole Wombles, 30, 523 Tennessee Avenue, Pineville - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Christopher Eugene King, 32, 308 Whitaker Hollow Road, Rockytop, Tennessee - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Amber Mary Draper, 29, 605 Carter Sells Road, Johnson City, Tennessee - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
June 7
• Lora Aileen Robinson, 46, 1637 Burnett Road, London - theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others; communication device violation, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; license to be in possession; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Robert Nicholas Isom, 35, 26 South Hwy. 11, Manchester - operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, fourth or greater offense; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; persistent felony offender II, two counts; first-degree bail jumping
• Prince M. Carroll, 41, 1212 North Robinson, Knoxville, Tennessee - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Alberto Vasquez-Castillo, 35, no address listed - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Portia Lynn Williams, 40, 722 Church Street, Loudon, Tennessee - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Edward A. Ernsting, 35, 985 Blakely Road, London - second-degree disorderly conduct; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; probation violation for felony offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
June 8
• Dustin Shane Messer, 33, 156 Braxton Lane, Lily - license to be in possession, two counts; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; serving parole violation warrant
• Randy Lee Collier, 57, 1161 Taylor Bridge Road, London - failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to or improper signal; improper equipment; first-degree bail jumping; first-degree possession of controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Frederick Eugene Wilt, 51, 209 Blossom Ridge Road, Corbin - failure to appear; second-degree burglary
• Kayla M. Daniels, 29, 101 General Delivery, Lexington - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense
• Scottie N. Hicks, 49, no street address, Newport, Tennessee - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Randy W. Brockwell, 57, no street address, Morris, Tennessee - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jack J. Bolden, 31, Knoxville, Tennessee - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Woody P. Asher, 36, 206 Cloud Subdivision, London - reckless driving; second-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle, two counts; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances, first offense; improper equipment; speeding 20 mph over limit; resisting arrest
• Johnny D. Burkhart, 41, 449 Begley Road, East Bernstadt - operating non-motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants; no lights on bicycle; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana; third-degree criminal trespassing; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Hector Barreto-Miranda, 31, Memphis, Tennessee - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Mabel A. Jenkins/Minton, 29, 518 Sandhill, Manchester - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
June 9
• Nicholas B. Coffey, 41, 769 Smith Brewer Road, London - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, meth, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; persistent felony offender I; violation not stated
• Eric B. Parsons, 52, 390 Bill Mays Road, London - first-degree wanton endangerment; first-degree disorderly conduct; menacing; first-degree criminal trespass; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Robert L. Asher, 35, 184 River Road, Thousand Sticks, Kentucky - failure to comply with helmet law, over 21 years of age; no registration plates; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to or improper signal; flagrant non-support; failure to appear, two counts
• Antonio T. Bibbs, 38, 3014 Taylor Boulevard, Louisville - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Lensey M. McKeehan, 45, 12830 Beersheba Hwy., McMinnville, Tennessee - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Earnest J. Cuyler, 48, 265 West Vine, Radcliff, Tennessee - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
