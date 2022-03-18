March 1
• Gary C. Grimes, 41, 5230 White Oak Road, London - first-degree wanton endangerment, police officer; resisting arrest; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; possession of firearm by convicted felon
• Melissa Ann Campbell, 39, 97 Fariston Road, London - abused or neglected child - UJC
• Gracie Marie Herald, 39, 12 Happy Hollow, Middlesboro - public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, first offense
• Cody Austin Upchurch, 27, 103 Bell Street, Monticello - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Sarah Elizabeth McKinney, 42, 3535 Rothmoore Drive, Knoxville, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Michael A. Fields, 53, 1106 James Road, Hamilton, OH - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Charles W. Hicks, 41, 637 James Avenue, Nashville, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Marcus L. Bishop, 32, 306 Delaware Street, Kingsport, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Eric J. Carney, 39, 104 Sun Street, Grey, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
March 2
• Marissa J. Saylor, 44, 70 Ova Circle, Williamsburg - second-degree possession controlled substance, first offense
• Larry W. Turner, 35, 2230 Cripple Creek, Rockholds - fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Jason Edward Woods, 43, 240 Aqua Trail, Burnside, KY - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Michael Raymond Cornett, 44, 427 Falls Street, London - third-degree criminal mischief
• Mark W. Minor, 60, 2655 South Franklin Street Road, Decatur, IL - fugitive, warrant not required
March 3
• Jonathan M. Bushnell, 38, 121 Grace Lane, Nicholasville, KY - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• David S. Cornett, 37, 117 Old Richmond Road, London - first-degree wanton endangerment; trafficking in controlled substance, Carfentil or Fentanyl derivatives
• Quintin Lamont Lewis, 30, 1125 East Hill Avenue, Knoxville - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jerry J. Jordan, 53, 3503 Stewart Run Way, Powell, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jerel Bray'scen Johnson, 29, 1255 South East Street, Cleveland, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• David W. Powers, 54, 4103 Louden Road, Williamsburg - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Scotty Wade McQueen, 47, 615 Haley Ridge Road, London - second-degree wanton endangerment; second-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; failure to wear seat belts; speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; license to be in possession; failure to produce insurance card; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot
March 4
• Derrick Shane Dover, 31, 480 Hiawassee Avenue, Knoxville - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Justin Estle Ridner, 32, 88 Cedar Grove Court, Somerset - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Bethel Stewart, 59, 34 Hal Street, Cawood, KY - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Kristy M. Johnson, 37, 214 Eastview Drive, Glasgow, KY - drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, two counts; possession of synthetic drugs, first offense; second-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; first-degree criminal trespass; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol, two counts; resisting arrest, two counts
March 5
• Anthony S. Baldwin, 26, 73 Danielle Street, London - fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury; menacing; resisting arrest; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Regina Renee Fox, 39, 3100 KY 30 Bypass, London - first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $1,000 but under $10,000; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; license to be in possession; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
• Christy Nichole Carpenter, 43, 1684 Barbourville Street, London - theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree promoting contraband; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.