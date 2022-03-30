March 11
• Nicholas A. Cross, 33,17 Woodhills Estate, Corbin - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; trafficking in controlled substance, Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives, first offense; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 oz., first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• James J. Maccarone, 58, 1651 College Street, Spencer, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Logan J. Carpenter, 31, 2199 Hwy. 2003, McKee, KY - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Dustin Kent Smith Jr., 30, 1934 Hull Way, Del Rio, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Joshua J. Asher, 36, 3163 Pine Top Road, London - second-degree assault
March 12
• Shawn l. Holt, 33,435 Hensley Road, East Bernstadt - theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; receiving stolen property, over $1,000 but under $10,000; no operator's/moped license
March 13
• Timothy M. Hubbard, 28, 92 Marcella Daugherty Road, McKee, KY - unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, second offense; license to be in possession; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; failure to dim headlights; failure to or improper signal; rear license not illuminated; improper parking firelane/blocking traveled portion of highway; improper registration plate; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; no tail lamps; transfer of motor vehicle without bill of sale; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; inadequate silencer (muffler); parole violation for technical violation
• Jamie P. Laufenberg, 49, address unknown - persistent felony offender II; possession of firearm by convicted felon; first-degree burglary; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - firearm; giving officer false identifying information; second-degree disorderly conduct; first-degree burglary; persistent felony offender I; possession of firearm by convicted felon; persistent felony offender I
