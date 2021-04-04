March 11
• James Max Randall Herren, 34, 237 Lynn Camp School Road, Corbin, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; fugitive, warrant not required
• Cecil W. Burkhart, 48, 102 Twin Valley Road, London, serving parole violation warrant; parole violation for technical violation
March 12
• Calvin W. Henson, 51, 17 Nick Smith Road, Manchester, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; serving bench warrant for court
• Rocky Baker, 57, 309 Longwood Road, Middlesboro, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Denver D. Napier, 58, 1304 Chaney Ridge Road, London, first-degree assault; trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Sonya Jean Browning, 50, 366 Rader Ridge Road, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 10 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 20 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense
March 13
• Kemuel A. Israel, 30, 279 Spider Creek Road, Corbin, violation not stated; reported in
March 14
• Michael J. Mitchell, 45, 267 Anders Road, London, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, third offense; failure to wear seat belts; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Michael Joe Wagers, 52, 282 Sasser Road, London, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
March 15
• Denver Stacy Baker, 43, 1193 KY 3041, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/controlled substance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; rim or frame obscurring lettering or decal on plate
• Stephen Alan Price Jr., 46, 499 Walker Lane, London, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
