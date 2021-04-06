March 21
• Melvin D. Haggard, 40, 603 West 7th Street, London, failure to appear
• Brooklyn E. Parman, 21, 603 West 7th St., London, serving bench warrant for court; third-degree terroristic threatening; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Noah Saylor, 41, 1765 Chaney Ridge Road, London, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt, two counts; license to be in possession; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to produce insurance card; inadequate silencer (muffler)
• Micki R. Grubb, 46, 94 Clearview Road, London, fourth-degree assault, no visible injury; first-degree disorderly conduct
March 22
• Tanner A. Warman, 26, 801 Park St., Corbin, probation violation for felony offense
• Stephanie R. Roulette, 37, 3620 Statesmen Lane, Knoxville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• William D. Clemons, 27, 529 Greenwood St., Kingston, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Alexander C. Steidl, 30, 1306 Stipside View Dr., Maryville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Travis A. Roberts, 41, 3620 Statemans Lane, Louisville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• William Edward Powell, 36, Courtland Road, Knoxville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Ignacio G. Vidales, 41, 240 East Tennessee Ave., Oak Ridge, Tenn., rear license not illuminated; possession of marijuana; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, cocaine, first offense, two counts; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; failure to issue insurance card; no registration receipt; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, first offense; tampering with physical evidence; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense
• Jessica L. Day, 40, 599 Bowling Old Way Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, fourth or greater offense; failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; driving on DUI-suspended license, aggravated circumstances, third offense; second-degree wanton endangerment
• Denise Annette Moore, 46, 357 Victory Rd., East Bernstadt, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; improper equipment; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; failure to produce insurance card, two counts; license to be in possession; unapproved or no eye protective device (motorcycle); no registration receipt; no registration plates; vehicle a nuisance, noisy, etc.; second-degree possession controlled substance, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Nora Lynn Bowman, 42, 2533 North Laurel Rd., London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; resisting arrest; second-degree robbery
• Lenzo Mills, 41, 401 East Hwy. 552, Keavy, possession of handgun by convicted felon
• Meghan M. William-Conner, 35, 5100 Stokley Lane, Knoxville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
March 23
• Kendra Leann Martin, 31, 313 Spring St., London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Kenneth M. Martin, 31, 313 Spring St., London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Angela J. Roberts, 51, 75 Robert E. Cox Road, Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; possession of controlled substance; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $55
• James Joseph Smith, 67, 706 Engineer St., Corbin, first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; third-degree assault, police officer or probation officer; first-degree criminal mischief; receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; resisting arrest; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, first offense; speeding 26 mph or over speed limit; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; persistent felony offender I
• Emmitt Jason Watts, 42, 6046 South U.S. 25, London, failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree possession of controlled substance - barbituate; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• Cody Duane Marcum, 24, 1315 Hwy. 3434, East Bernstadt, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500; third-degree criminal mischief
• Charles Lee Pingley, 52, 210 Prince St., Dunn, N.C., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Joshua Steven Brinyark, 34, 604 Randolph Street, Clinton, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
