March 26
• Daniel K. Boggs, 28, 1411 Paris Karr Road, Keavy - second-degree strangulation; fourth-degree assault, minor injury; third-degree; speeding, 245 mph over limit; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
March 28
• Charles Rodney Smith, 46, 576 Saplin Fork Road, Manchester - public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Alexander Ray Sumner, 33, 554 Muddy Gap Road, Manchester - theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500, two counts; serving bench warrant for court; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting, over $500 but under $1,000
• William Tyler Karr, 26, 180 Sunrise Lane, Speedwell, TN - first-degree rape - victim under 12 years of age; first-degree sodomy - victim under 12 years of age; first-degree sexual abuse - victim under 12 years of age
• Aaron Justin Brock, 30, 834 Corn Cemetery Road, London - first-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession of controlled substance, heroin, first offense; possession of firearm by convicted felon
• Dustin Tyler Morgan, 25, 1805 Sally's Branch Road, London - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; resisting arrest; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Daniel Lynn Mason, 47, 90 American Greeting Road, Corbin - remanded from court
• Shartuse T. Lyttle, 47, 2032 Daniel Court, Lexington, KY - first-degree trafficking in synthetic drugs, first offense; possession/manufacturing/etc., counterfeit; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Alexandria B. Bonas, 34, 103 Piper Way, Corbin - second-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Michael W. Mierzwinski, 43, 57 Kay Lane, Lily - fraudulent use of a credit card, over $500, under $1,000; failure to appear; possession of stolen mail; persistent felony offender I
• Jason C. Jones, 45, 1722 North Roan Street, Johnson City, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Charles L. Miller, 50, 191 Jones Hollow Road, Hinkle, KY - theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; illegal possession of legend drug; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; second-degree assault; failure to appear, two counts; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $10,000 but under $1,000,000; fraudulent use of credit card, over $500 but under $1,000; receiving stolen property
March 29
• Dustin Lee Patterson, 29, 526 Taylor Bridge Road, London - serving parole violation warrant
• Ryan E. Hall, 29, 1529 North Laurel Road, London - speeding 26 mph or more over limit; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; reckless driving; careless driving; first-degree wanton endangerment - police officer; first-degree wanton endangerment; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree fleeing or evading police - motor vehicle
• Seth W. Harville, 31, 42 Boardwalk Circle, London - second-degree assault; persistent felony offender II
• Richard Travis Francione, 39, Philpot Road, London - first-degree criminal trespass fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; second-degree fleeing or evading police - on foot; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Jose Luis Barta Vaquez, 57, 123 Hapen Frenny, Louisville - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Alexy Barta Hernandez, 35, 123 Harpers Ferry Road, Louisville - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
March 30
• Michael D. Holt, 36, 20 Evans Lane, East Bernstadt - theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Cobie R. Curry, 37, 3220 Wilson Avenue, Knoxville, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Yoleisys Reyes Castillo, 445, 6119 Corinth Way, Louisville - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Michael G. Ramis, 39, 5610 Woodside Avenue, Woodside, NY - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• William D. Woody, 43, 4427 Strawberry Plains Pike, Knoxville, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Lydon L. Littlejohn, 31, 1521 Kim Road Drive, Knoxville, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Carl D. Arnold, 38, 1106 Lounis Avenue, Atlanta, GA - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Conner F. Deible, 29, 811 Thornton Avenue, Dayton, KY - giving officer false identifying information; probation violation for felony offense; third-degree burglary
March 31
• Roger D. King, 59, 1490 Hellard Road, Annville - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Daniel Nolan, 42, 2279 Terrels Creek Road, Annville - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; failure to appear; dependency action - UJC
• Brandie S. Young, 33, 7079 KY 637 South, Albany, KY - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Thurman J. Brock, 58, 71 Robert . Cox Road, Corbin - second-degree burglary; third-degree burglary; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $1,000 but under $10,000; alcohol intoxication in a public place, third or greater offense in 12 months; third-degree criminal trespass
• Jessica L. Brock, 33, 348 Keller Road, London - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; serving parole violation warrant
• Roy F. Rose, 42, 60 School Road, Rockhold, KY - theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting
• Clifford R. Denim, 50, 998 Big Hill Road, Mooresburg, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
