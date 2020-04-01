March 27
Melinda Jane Caddell, 46, 250 Glenn Roundtree Road, Williamsburg, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing -- third-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; trafficking in controlled substance, second-degree, first offense -- (less than 20 D.U. drug unspecified, schedule 3); probation violation (for felony offense)
Stephen Kyle Bennett, 44, 1916 Wolf Creek Road, Williamsburg, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing -- third-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; failure to appear in court
Dustin M. Smith, 34, 500 Byrley Road, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Terry Dale Johnson, 50, 1408 East Highway 3094, East Bernstadt, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; serving bench warrant for court
Georgia Marie Miller, 31, 127 Lake Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear in court, citation for misdemeanor
Janet Gail Ealy, 48, 1403 Highway 149, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500, two counts
Paul L. Mason, 44, 142 Thorobred Trail, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Justin Eugene McCulley, 34, 66 Baywood Lane, Gray, reckless driving; terroristic threatening, third-degree; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess, two counts; failure to or improper signal; wanton endangerment -- second-degree; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; falsely reporting an incident; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; criminal littering; license to be in possession
March 28
Arvis Lee Presley Jr., 45, 127 Fields Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; resisting arrest; giving officer false identifying information; assault, third-degree -- police officer or probation officer; failure to appear in court; serving bench warrant for court
Jeffery V. Morgan, 49, 60 Morning Glory Lane, Stinnett, inadequate silencer (muffler); failure to wear seat belts; driving on DUI-suspended license -- first offense; no operators-moped license; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Shane N. Wilder, 36, 173 Roark Hill Road, Calvin, criminal trespassing -- second-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500
Jonathan Wade Brewer, 38, 360 West Loudon Avenue, Lexington, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Clarence R. Elkins, 24, 65 Danielle Street, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); serving bench warrant for court
March 29
Angela Dawn Smith, 36, 155 Magee Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500
Jerry N. Wright, 21, 230 North Mill Street, London, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)
Bobby J. Elza, 51, 2408 Slate Lick Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
Fred Allen Evans, 74, 725 Sasser School Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (opiates); possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense; failure to produce insurance card
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.