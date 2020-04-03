March 30
Gaige Cannon Hollifield, 20, 70 Lake Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; license to be in possession
Robert V. Ramsey Jr., 36, 1424 Tom Cat Trail, London, driving -- DUI-suspended license; public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Grant A. Johnson, 20, 222 Miller Lane, London, disorderly conduct, second-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); menacing; resisting arrest
Jason D. Riley, 35, 843 Hull School Road, Bonnyman, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
March 31
Thomas I. Smallwood, 28, 98 Southwind Street, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Rex Smallwood, Jr., 31, 313 East 4th Street, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; criminal possession of forged instrument, first-degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.