March 7
• Melody A. Bowling, 34, 6400 Bar Creek Road, Oneida, KY - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of marijuana; one headlight
• Jeremy M. Lynch, 41, no address listed - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
March 8
• Robert L. Shelton, 51, address unknown - first-degree criminal mischief; third-degree criminal trespassing; failure to comply with sex offender registration, second or greater offense
• Stacy O. Savage, 50, 1812 West Burnett Avenue, Louisville, KY - transferred for court
• Timothy K. Storms, 45, 1600 Hollow Grove Road, Keavy - transferred for court
• Jammie M. Smith, 29, 1525 Twin Branch Road, London - probation violation for technical offense
• Cody N. Marcum, 25, 1315 Hwy. 3434, East Bernstadt - third-degree assault, police officer or probation officer; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto, over $10,000; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; resisting arrest; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot
• David L. Marcum, 42, 460 Sledge Circle, Duff, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Elroy Alonzo, 35, 2393 Red Springs Road, Philadelphia, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Phillip M. Pack, 37, 278 Mountain Parkins Lane, Jacksboro, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Randall S. Keys, 51, 3897 Forest Trail Drive, Sevierville, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jason E. Harris, 42, 1704 Pinecrest Lane, Morris, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Theresa M. France, 42, 23 Dortha Avenue, Florence, KY - public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; resisting arrest; giving officer false identifying information; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, meth, first offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; theft of identity of another without consent; giving officer false name or address
March 9
• Brad Lee Mallory, 41, 91 Sibert Lane, London - second-degree cruelty to animals; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Dustin Chad Lawson, 37, 124 Gilbert Street, Corbin - third-degree assault - inmate assault on correctional employee, three counts; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct; resisting arrest
• Anthony L. Garvin, 31, 507 Bentley Road, London - third-degree burglary; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $500 but under $10,000, two counts; second-degree escape; giving officer false identifying information; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
March 10
• Michael L. Johnson, 34, 153 Willow Road, Manchester - theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $500 but under $10,000
• Carl D. Mallory, 29, 61 Sibert Lane, London - fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury
• Willie Ray Buttrey, 51, 694 J.B. Buttrey Road, London - first-degree possession controlled substance, meth, first offense
• Daniel Ray Berwanger, 23, J.B. Buttrey Road, London - theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $1,000 but under $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $500 but under $1,000; second-degree criminal trespassing
• James F. Tankersley, 44, 66 Timberland Point, Corbin - transferred for court
• Samuel C. Hager, 38, 1110 Milan Road, Paynesville, KY - public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree disorderly conduct; alcohol intoxication in a public place, 1st/2nd offense
• Joshua Jim Wayne Hoskins, 29, 1516 Vaughn Ridge Road, London - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Melissa A. Rose, 34, 210 East Worley Avenue, Dayton, OH - first-degree criminal abuse, child 12 or under; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense
• Bradley Joe Grooms, 32, 608 Morel Springs Road, Newport, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Darius A. Shell, 56. 2070 Chestor Pike, Irwin, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Gregory Kyle Brown, 28, 261 Falls Street, London - public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
