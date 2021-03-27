March 8
• Larry W. Rinesmith, 39, 147 Ravenwood Circle, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• April Michelle Storey, 35, 846 Curry Branch Road, Manchester, one headlight; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, ver 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Christopher Andrew Hounschell, 32, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
* Keith Lay, 43, 4213 Rough Creek Road, London, giving officer false identifying information; obscuring the identity of a machine, $10,000 or more; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - firearm; first-degree burglary; first-degree criminal mischief; parole violation for technical violation; possession of firearm by convicted felon; receiving stolen property - firearm
• Logan Keith Martin, 24, 846 Moriah Church Road, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; menacing; second-degree disorderly conduct; resisting arrest
• Christopher Sammy George, 37, 765 Adams Road, Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; impersonating a peace officer; possession of handgun by convicted felon; first-degree possession controlled substance, opiates, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree promoting contraband, two counts
March 9
• Kylen Shane Lovett, 25, 723 North KY 3438, Barbourville, no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; instructional permit violations; first-degree possession controlled substance, opiates, first offense; first-degree wanton endangerment; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• William K. Foley, 38, 42 Lynn Acres Road, Corbin, probation violation for technical violation
• Wesley S. Parsley, 43, 1068 Langnau Road, London, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance; improper parking fire lane/block traveled portion of highway; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, second offense
• Arlo G. Harris, 59, 275 Little Arthur Ridge Road, East Bernstadt, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Michael Keith Barnes, 36, 845 West Main Street., Mt. Vernon, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• James Paul Bedwell, 33, 247 Jane Drive, Eubank, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree criminal mischief; non-support; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
March 10
• Gary D. Payne, 39, 317 Horse Creek Road, Corbin, operating non-motor vehicle under influence of intoxicants; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified
• Lora A. Robinson, 44, 1637 Burnett Road, London, giving officer false identifying information; theft of identity of another without consent
• Willie G. Flanary, 32, 601 Bella Gardens, Middlesboro, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Kevin C. Simpson, 35, 107 Kim Lane, Middlesboro, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Antonio M. Martin, 34, 3232 Lansing Avenue, Knoxville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Donovan M. Ruffin, 25, 22110 Saxony Avenue, East Pointe, Mich., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Labradford A. Hopkins-Brown, 31, 17303 Prevost Street, Detroit, Mich., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
