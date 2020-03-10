March 4
Adam Dale Evans, 36, 1025 East Highway 1376 Road, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense; driving on DUI-suspended license -- first offense
David Lee Hubbard, 51, 75 Highway 1394, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court; driving on DUI-suspended license -- second offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, second offense; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot); vehicle a nuisance, noisy, etc., no registration plates; harassing communications; terroristic threatening, third-degree
James R. Wilson, 37, 891 South Slate Lick Church Road, London, flagrant non-support
Robin R. Wagers, 46, 206 Westclutch Street, Science Hill, operating on suspended or revoked operators license; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Covey Lynn Brock, 34, 1036 McWhorter Victory Road, London, speeding 20 mph over limit; driving on DUI-suspended license -- first offense; contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order; serving bench warrant for court
Christian B. Hall, 19, 114 East 7th Street, London, possession of marijuana; carrying a concealed weapon; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Anthony G. Taylor, 20, 6384 Barbourville Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree; first offense (methamphetamine)
Bryanna L. Soper, 25, 55 Sydney Circle, Corbin, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout; serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Beve F. Reid, 53, 176 Shirley Don Road, Manchester, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Eddie Ray Fields, 50, 58 Mountain View Mobile Home, Manchester, promoting contraband -- first-degree; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); failure to wear seat belts; instructional permit violations; failure to produce insurance card
Cordarryl Wade Harris, 27, 2817 Hillside Avenue, Knoxville, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Christina Deanne Cook, 42, 161 Evans Heights, Rockwood, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Richard Edward Gilliland, 47, 70 Fisher Road Halls, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Roy Lynn Headrick, 49, 276 Sioux City Lane, Crossville, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Donald A. Skelton, 38, 816 Dahlgreen Road, Rock, NC, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Jason R. Dunaway, 41, 8044 Highway 472, Manchester, failure to appear in court
Kristen Tracy Michelle Lynch, 22, 115 Willow Bridge Road, East Bernstadt; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500
Jordan C. Bowles, 25, 14 East B. Gross Road, East Bernstadt, receiving stolen property under $10,000; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, second offense (methamphetamine)
Tiffinia L. Ousley, 36, 5943 Spurlock Creek Road, Prestonsburg, fugitive from another state -- warrant required
Brandon Lee Anderson, 32, 5942 Spurlock Creek Road, Prestonsburg, giving officer false identifying information; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, two counts; speeding 21 mph over limit; improper registration plate; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; license to be in possession; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, second offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; fugitive from another state -- warrant required
Angela R. Howard, 34, 270 Golden Eagle Drive, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); serving bench warrant for court, four counts
James W. Pennington, 35, 380 Byble Road, London, failure to comply with sex offender registration (first offense)
March 5
Rebecca N. Johnson, 37, 254 Love Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses), two counts; indecent exposure, second-degree; criminal trespassing -- third-degree
Christopher Shawn Mills, 39, 241 Braxton Lane, Lilly, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08, fourth offense or more; driving on DUI-suspended license -- first offense
Angela N. Couch, 37, 514 West 16th Street, #221, unlawful transaction with minor, second-degree; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Brandon Foutch, 26, 514 West 16th Street, #221, London, unlawful transaction with minor, second-degree; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; failure to appear in court
Timothy S. Hammons, 54, 2442 Sinking Creek Road, London, manslaughter, first-degree
Gordon W. Gillespie, 30, 7043 Gallaher Road, Kingston, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
April Lynn Mason, 39, 89 Cundiff Drive, Somerset, giving officer false identifying information; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, second offense; failure to produce insurance card; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine), two counts; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; bail jumping, first-degree
Christopher R. Ashley, 38, 95 Hardwhip Road, Bronston, operating on suspended or revoked operators license; no registration plates; no registration receipt
Ricky Joseph Blagg, 19, 34 Sanderline Drive, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
Vanessa Renee Lonidier, 31, 135 Little Drive Apartment 44, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; contempt of court, libel/slander resistance to order
Cynthia V. Mullins, 41, 10 Byrd Trailor Park, London, no registration receipt; improper registration plate; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; improper equipment; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; no operators-moped license
Lyndsey A. Browning, 26, 285 Bill George Road, London, criminal abuse, first-degree -- child 12 or under; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified
Brian Alan Rarrieck, 47, 1680 Barbourville Road, London, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); serving parole violation warrant
