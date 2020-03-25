March 20
Jerry D. Vaughn, 42, 241 Campground School Road, London, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot); terroristic threatening, first-degree; assault, third-degree -- police officer or probation officer
March 21
Logan F. Szczeblewski, 37, 924 North Main Street, London, assault, third-degree -- police officer or probation officer; menacing; criminal mischief, third-degree; resisting arrest; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Gareth Clayton Caldwell, 32, 68 Baker Branch Road, Stone Fork, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500
March 22
Mason L. Meade, 33, 102 Englewood Drive, Bardstown, disregarding traffic-controlling DEV-traffic light; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), third offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; reckless driving; excessive windshield/window tinting; failure to or improper signal; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to wear seat belts; giving officer false identifying information; disorderly conduct, first-degree; terroristic threatening, first-degree; menacing; resisting arrest; interfering with communications
Adam D. Lambdin, 38, 411 Old Whitley Road, Lily, disorderly conduct, second-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); menacing; resisting arrest
Steven M. Lewis, 32, 375 Foley Road, Corbin, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)
