March 2
Darren D. Robinson, 54, 1351 Highway 3344, East Bernstdt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; careless driving; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; obstructed vision and/or windshield
Anthony R. Saylor, 55, 53 Waterworks Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to or improper signal; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to issue insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Kenneth A. Brock, 24, 84 Pebble Drive, Gray, speeding 15 mph over limit; instructional permit violations; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; no operators-moped license; failure to report traffic accident; leaving the scene of accident -- failure to render aid or assistance; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card
Anthony Graham Taylor, 20, 6384 Barbourville Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; rear license not illuminated
Thomas C. Shelton, 40, 9301 Troy Avenue, Evergreen, llinois, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; no registration receipt; obstructed vision and/or windshield; failure to produce insurance card; failure to or improper signal
Colton T. Wilson, 21, 308 Alum Road, Whitley City, serving bench warrant for court
Yancy Dale Fee, 68, 1778 Johnson Hollow Road, serving bench warrant for court
Heather Huddleston 34, 250 Spider Creek Road, Corbin, flagrant non-support
Tiffany A. Blevins, 29, 24 Braxton Lane, failure to appear in court, three counts
Jimmy S. Grider, 55, 1135 Ringgold Road, Somerset, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Jeannette Collett, 37, 662 Cane Creek Road, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Jack D. Keener, 30, 1301 West Market Street, serving parole violation warrant
Scott A. Fearn, 54, 5198 Lime Road, Ohio, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Michael L. Ball, 48, 4054 Keavy Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), no visible injury); public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing -- first-degree; giving officer false identifying information; disorderly conduct, second-degree; promoting contraband -- first-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree; resisting arrest; failure to appear in court, two counts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), third offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to comply with helmet law, over 21 years of age; wanton endangerment -- first degree
Kendall Louise Rose, 47, 115 Binder Drive, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; theft of identity of another without consent
Vickie L. Walker, 49, 200 Noble Lane, Corbin, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Carol Caudill, 52, 122 Firestation Road, East Bernstadt, falsely reporting an incident; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest
Jerry T. Miller, 40, 900 Browning Acres Road, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Brandi J. Hall, 37, 900 Browning Acres, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court, three counts
March 3
Michael D. Holt, 34, 435 Hensley Road, East Bernstadt, flagrant non-support
Andrea N. Johnson, 2962 Keavy Road, London, no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; improper display of registration plates; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; possession of marijuana
Melissa R. Burcham, 44, 109 East 80 Church Road, London, operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to notify address change to department of transportation; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates; no registration receipt
Thomas Jason Stewart, 39, 5536 Slate Lick Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury); disorderly conduct, second-degree; giving officer false identifying information
James M. Waller, 48, 1779 Little Flat Road, Mount Sterling; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
Jimmy Lee Allen, 22, 196 Cloud Sub, London, custodial interference -- felony
Elvis R. Hubbard, 52, 386 Byble Road, London, remanded
Kenneth A. Morgan, 24, 150 Swiss Colony Lane, no registration plates; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; improper equipment; serving bench warrant for court
Kenaree C. Estes, 21, 1268 Laurel Lane, Jackson, Michigan, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstances)m first offense; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle)
Melody A. Anderson, 38, 231 Head of Cutshin, Yeadiss, flagrant non-support
Randy William Hale, 46, 164 Miller Road, London, failure to wear seat belts; driving on DUI-suspended license -- first offense; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- third offense
Billy T. Butcher, 24, 391 KY 6, Graves, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); sexual abuse, first-degree, victim under 12 years of age
Jeremy Keith Moore, 35, 2450 Cemetary Road, Waynesburg, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstances), first offense; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified; no registration plates, two counts; no registration receipt, two counts; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, two counts; improper registration plate; failure to wear seat belts, two counts; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, two counts; failure to produce insurance card, two counts; inadequate silencer, (muffler); rear license not illuminated
Vedassa Hall, 33, 6400 Highway 899, Pippa Passes, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), two counts; disorderly conduct, second-degree; disorderly conduct, first-degree
Don Gilbert Jarvis, 40, 2059 Hopper Creek Road, London, non-support
Julia A. Helton, 37, 4588 US 25E, Gray, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury
