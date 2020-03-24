March 18
James B. Hart, 46, 638 Loop Road, Manchester, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Vivan Hutchinson, 37, 2948 Bowling Ridge Road, Brodhead, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
Michael Ervin Bentley, 21, 101 Corn Cemetary Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense
Roger Dale Sizemore Jr., 37, 167 Fishermans Cove Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
March 19
James W. Reynolds, 35, 5617 Keavy Road, London, failure to or improper signal; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., -- first offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; no operator's-moped license; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance; flagrant non-support
Timothy G. Jones, 42, 47 Right Fork Lilies Branch Road, Manchester, operating on suspended or revoked operators license; serving bench warrant for court, four counts; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; improper registration plate; license to be in possession
Kendra Leann Martin, 30, 313 Spring Street Apartment 2, London, assault, fourth-degree dating violence (minor injury)
