March 23
Ashley R. Myers, 39, 208 2nd Street, Cynthiana; alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; terroristic threatening, third-degree; assault, third-degree -- peace officer -- communicable body fluid
Cory Logan Goldsberry, 88 Village Street, London, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury); resisting arrest; unauthorized use of motor vehicle -- first offense; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; giving officer false identifying information; operating on suspended or revoked operators license
John H. Goldsberry, 46, 516 Morentown Road, London, improper equipment; serving bench warrant for court; no motorcycle operator's license; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; improper display of registration plates; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
Angela R. Brock, 50, 164 Mill Creek Drive, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- third offense; leaving scene of accident -- failure to render aid or assistance; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense
Covey Lynn Brock, 34, 1036 McWhorter Victory Road, London, burglary, second-degree
Robert Oneil Isaacs, 33, 99 West Vanover Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense
David M. Jones, 46, 315 Line Creek Road, Lily, no registration plates; serving bench warrant for court; no registration receipt; failure to maintain required insurance, first offense; no operators-moped license
John D. Richards, 34, 176 Fritts Lane, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal mischief, first-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- amphetamine; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, controlled substance, under $10,000; burglary, second-degree; persistent felony offender II
