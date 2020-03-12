March 6
Jamie Lynn Cole, 41, 61 Byrd, London, bail jumping, first-degree
Vicki Watson, 48, 112 Hicks Lane, Nancy, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; no operator's-moped license; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; booster seat violations; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; criminal abuse, second-degree; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Dustin R. Burkhead, 27, 9706 Johnson Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Brett Loren Greer, 32, 1648 G. Street, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Stephanie S. Gentry, 55, 1002 Antioch, Johnson City, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Dante Ray Myles, 34, 95 North Greenfield Circle, Covington, GA, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Dashawn L. Bellawmy, 25, 2953 King Credst Drive, Loris, SC, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Warren Keith Edwards, 52, 2164 Highway 75, Bluntville, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Aaron David Ellison, 42, 175 Madison Circle, Harrogate, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Joshua Blake James, 25, 4174 Stansberry Road, Morristown, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Coy Allen McMurray, 43, 218 West Carter Valley Road, Kingsport, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Ronnie Travis Samples, 32, 4688 Bogard Road, Newport, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Krystal Gail Loftin, 39, 1249 Fielden Store Road, Newmarket, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Cassidy Jade Horton, 25, 830 Drycreek Road, Jonesborough, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Solomon Crit Smith Jr., 22, 6557 Barbourville Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; improper equipment; failure to wear seat belts; driving on DUI-suspended license -- first offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
March 7
Larry C. Helton, 41, 183 Bolton Ridge Road, Corbin, criminal trespassing -- third-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others, under $500
Jerry A. Middleton, 28, 356 Catron Avenue, Barbourville, possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified; tampering with physical evidence
Bradley S. Hill, 35, 2598 Paynes Creek, Hinkle, theft by deception -- including cold checks under $10,000; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; serving bench warrant for court
March 8
Angelia Marie Brown, 48, 50 Boggs Road, Lily, criminal mischief, second-degree
Bradley Wayne Fields, 34, 198 Pennington Drive, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; careless driving; failure to or improper signal; failure to illuminate headlamps; no operator's-moped license; failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; improper registration plate; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense
Lindsey B. Hamilton, 30, 1172 Hawk Creek Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury
Ryan W. Revis, 31, 378 Gross Lane, manchester, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to or improper signal; license to be in possession; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; no registration receipt; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense
Randy R. Collins, 36, 2651 Lily Road, Lily, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to wear seat belts; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order, two counts
Rondah L. Westerfield, 56, 561 Bill Mays Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second-degree
Chelsea R. Bentley, 30, 301 Martin Street, #7, London, harassing communications
