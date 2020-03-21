March 16
Billy Cody Ray Lowe, 20, 1015 Lynn Camp Hollow Road, Gray, speeding 18 mph over limit; no operator's-moped license, two counts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense, two counts; serving bench warrant for court; one headlight; rear license not illuminated
Pamela S. Fuson, 39, 140 Sullivan Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second-degree
Nathan A. Billings, 24, 90 American Greeting Card Road, Corbin, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second-degree
Howard J. Chadwell, 25, 178 Ray Overbey Road, London, sexual abuse -- third-degree
Carl Marple Lloyd Jr., 51, 79 Frazier Lane, Rockhold, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500
Johnny Ray Gregory, 51, 27 Finely Trailor Park Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Hannah E. Volterm 29, 986 Paris Karr Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) third offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; resisting arrest; no registration receipt; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
Hopey Garrett, 55, 503 North 7th Street, Hamilton, Ohio, resisting arrest; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; rear license not illuminated
March 17
Shaun Nelson Brosious, 40, 2703 West Pine Hill Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; reckless driving; leaving scene of accident -- failure to render aid or assistance; failure to produce insurance card
Tommy Ray Russell, 48, 1163 Rose Hill Road, Mount Vernon, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; criminal trespassing -- second-degree
Anthony Johnson, 30, 1163 Rose Hill Road, Mount Vernon, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; criminal trespassing -- second-degree; rear license not illuminated
Denny Clay Hensley, 40, 3234 Hawkcreek Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Wilsey A. Heath, 56, 6859 John Clark Drive, Douglasville, GA, operating with inactive/canceled/revoked weight distance tax license (KYU); failure to add taxable unit to taxable inventory; violation of part 395 in federal safety regulations -- hours of service for drivers
Crystal F. Shelton, 38, 1825 Parker Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second-degree
Jack L. Franke, 42, 90 Miller Road, London, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; serving bench warrant for court
Harry E. Thornton, 69, 2146 East 552 Highway, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense
Lauren Elizabeth Helton, 33, 65 East Park Subdivision, London, failure to appear
