March 13
Logan N. North, 27, 271 Hopkins Cemetery Road, Lily, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Michael Trenton Philpot, 25, 271 Hopkins Cemetery Road, Lily, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)
Jeremy Hayden Fowler, 45, London, resisting arrest; menacing; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Steven R. Couch, 41, 775 Sublimity School Road, London, failure to produce insurance card; windows not safety glass; operating on suspended or revoked operators license
David O. Hutton, 31, 1091 Litton Town Road, East Bernstadt, drug court remand
Christopher Lee Mason, 32, 290 Laurel Whitley, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Margaret K. Tipper, 19, 621 Pitzer, Barbourville, serving bench warrant for court
James D. Coleman, 41, 236 Beech Creek Road, Manchester, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Christopher T. Hopkins, 40, 371 Oniel Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- third offense
Joshua Jim Wayne Hoskins, 27, 1516 Vaughn Ridge Road, London, failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; driving on DUI-suspended license -- first offense
Timmy Clontz, 38, 589 Bentley Road, London, speeding 26 mph or more over limit; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; reckless driving; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; destruction of VIN number; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; no registration plates; failure to appear in court
Michael D. Weaver, 35,271 Slate Ridge Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; resisting arrest
Dakota A. Middleton, 21, 183 Bennett Branch, Barbourville, serving bench warrant for court; possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
March 14
Jonathan A. Moore, 42, 129 Catalpa Way, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Sheena D. Gibson, 35, 1507 7th Street, Corbin, failure to wear seat belts; disregarding stop sign; obstructed vision and/or windshield; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; no operators-moped license
Matthew Scott Browning, 42, 1189 Slate Ridge Road, Lily, operating non-motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants; no lights on bicycle
Rebecca S. Johnson, 35, 192 Lick Fork Road, London, giving officer false identifying information; neglect action
Michael R. Pavely, 36, 6505 Bayshore Road, Oregon, OH, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license
Trevin Blake Cunagin, 22, 2319 Highway 2003, McKee, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Jared Allen Phillip, 20, 2796 Highway 2003, McKee, speeding 21 mph over limit; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; obstructed vision and/or windshield; no tail lamps; no registration receipt; failure to illuminated headlamps
Gary W. Brewer, 36, 1000 West Market Street, Louisville, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; obstructed vision and/or windshield; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to surrender revoked operators license
Christopher L. Vaughn, 37, 2784 Lily Road, London, operating non-motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants; no lights on bicycle; contempt of court, libel/slander/resistance to order
Irvin Johnson, 34, 144 Park Subdivision, London, serving bench warrant for court
Jordan C. Wilder, 22, 1698 Somerset Road, London, serving bench warrant for court; obstructed vision and/or windshield; driving on DUI-suspended license -- first offense
Zachary R. Cotton, 20, 234 Laurel River Church Road, London, failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; obstructed vision and/or windshield; rear license not illuminated; improper equipment
Darin N. Champion, 22, 216 N. Mill Street, London, giving officer false identifying information; serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Tolga Ceylan, 25, 3120 West Hallandale Boulevard 719, Hallandale, FL, violation of part 392 in federal safety regulations -- driving of motor vehicle; violation of part 396 in federal safety regulations -- inspect/repair/maintenance; violation of part 392 in federal safety regulations -- driving of motor vehicle; violation of part 395 in federal safety regulations -- hours of service for drivers
Lesley Y. Bray, 39, 192 Keavy Road, London, flagrant non-support; improper use of prisoner of war registration plate; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; improper display of registration plates; improper registration plate
Brian D. Williams, 52, 1802 KY 1629, Corbin, serving parole violation warrant; flagrant non-support
Johnathan L. Lake, 29, 1518 Old Pr Lane, Artemus, operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to use child restraint device in vehicle; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Carissa R. Yourn, 18, 1210 Littler Arthur Ridge Road East Bernstadt, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Floyd T. Phillippe, 49, 114 Norwood Drive, Science Hill, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Dakota A. Venable, 21, 2256 Twin Branch Road, London, flagrant non-support, two counts
March 15
Roger Lee Isom, 37, 205 Taylor Circle, London, menacing; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest
Breton K. Hopkins, 962 Highway 1064, Woodbine, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; execute warrant (for federal agency)
Devin Allen Rountree, 21, 114 East 7th Street Apartment 1, London, failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense; reckless driving; rear license not illuminated; one headlight; obstructed vision and/or windshield; improper equipment; no registration receipt; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
Kelly N. Davis, 38, 193 Davenport Lane, Lily, improper or no windshield; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Nicole A. Reeves, 39, 460 Paris Karr Road, Keavy, serving bench warrant for court
Destiny R. Smith, 25, 2528 Philpot Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
